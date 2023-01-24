Keys to the game and injury report: Chicago Bulls’ road game vs. Indiana Pacers

DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls will try to win their fourth straight game when they host the Pacers.

The Chicago Bulls (22-24) visit the Indiana Pacers (23-25) tonight. The Bulls are coming off a 111-100 home win against the Hawks last night. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 26 points, six assists and three steals, and Zach LaVine added 20 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in the victory.

Bulls’ Injury Report: Lonzo Ball is out with a left knee injury. Javonte Green (right knee soreness) will also miss this game. Goran Dragic (non-COVID illness) is questionable.

Pacers’ Injury Report: Tyrese Haliburton (left knee soreness) and Daniel Theis (right knee soreness) are out. Andrew Nembhard (non-COVID illness) is questionable.

Chicago Bulls (22-24) vs. Indiana Pacers (23-25)

Tuesday, January 24 – 07:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Chicago Bulls

Points Per Game: 114.7 (13th of 30)

114.7 (13th of 30) Opponent Points Per Game: 114.7 (18th of 30)

114.7 (18th of 30) Bench Points Per Game: 31 (23rd of 30)

31 (23rd of 30) Pace: 99.7 (14th of 30)

99.7 (14th of 30) Offensive Rating: 113.8 (17th of 30)

113.8 (17th of 30) Defensive Rating: 113.7 (12th of 30)

113.7 (12th of 30) Net Rating: +0.1 (18th of 30)

Indiana Pacers

Points Per Game: 115 (12th of 30)

115 (12th of 30) Opponent Points Per Game: 116.8 (24th of 30)

116.8 (24th of 30) Bench Points Per Game: 43 (2nd of 30)

43 (2nd of 30) Pace: 101.4 (4th of 30)

101.4 (4th of 30) Offensive Rating: 113.2 (22nd of 30)

113.2 (22nd of 30) Defensive Rating: 114.9 (21st of 30)

114.9 (21st of 30) Net Rating: -1.7 (25th of 30)

Contain Bennedict Mathurin and Buddy Hield

Tyrese Haliburton’s absence highlights how much the Pacers rely on him to get everyone involved and get the offense going. Bennedict Mathurin and Buddy Hield are their next men up, and the Bulls must contain them.

Hield scored 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting in Saturday’s 112-107 road loss against the Suns, while converting 5 of his 12 three point attempts.

Mathurin led the Pacers with 23 points and five rebounds in 38 minutes off the bench, but he was 6-of-17 from the field and 0-of-3 from beyond the arc. The Bulls can win this game if they prevent Mathurin and Nembhard from making an impact in this game.

Win the turnover battle and have a balanced offense

Turnovers were a big difference against the Hawks. The Bulls turned the ball over nine times while forcing the Hawks to 19 turnovers, including six from Trae Young.

The Bulls’ balanced offense was another key to this game. Six Chicago players scored in double figures, including four starters. Patrick Williams delivered one of his best games this season with 18 points and 10 assists, and the Big Three of DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic also stepped up.

DeRozan and LaVine combined for 46 points and Vucevic added 14 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists. He now has 11 straight double-doubles. The Bulls must force the Pacers to make mistakes and have big games from the whole team, not just DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic.

Ride the momentum

After putting together three wins in a row, team leader DeMar DeRozan issued a challenge to his teammates to focus on the task at hand as the Bulls are making a push for the playoffs.

“The second half of the season, you can't give games back. Everything matters from here in and out," Deebo said. "You got to be the desperate ones. You got to go out there and compete.”

Noteworthy

The Bulls won the last meeting, 124-109 on October 26. LaVine led the Bulls with 28 points.

Chicago beat Indiana four of the last five times.

The Bulls are 6-4 in the last 10 matchups against the Pacers.

Bulls’ projected lineup: Vucevic, Williams, LaVine, DeRozan, Dosunmu