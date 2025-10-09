Bulls Depth Could Be Tested vs Cavaliers After Latest Nikola Vucevic Update
The Chicago Bulls are set to continue their preseason schedule on Thursday night, playing the second leg of their consecutive contests against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After taking the road win at Cleveland 118-117, the Bulls will look to beat out their divisional opponent to be 2-0 heading into their Sunday contest against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Two sides familiar with one another, they struck a deal early in the offseason to swap Lonzo Ball for Isaac Okoro, a move that could be mutually beneficial for both sides. While Chicago was able to add another wing to their rotation, their depth at the center position behind Nikola Vucevic still has some questions left unanswered. Thursday night, that depth will be tested against Cleveland.
According to Bulls reporter K.C. Johnson, Chicago will opt to rest Vucevic for their contest against the Cavaliers, giving the soon-to-be 15-year NBA veteran a night off. Behind him, Chicago will look to Zach Collins and Jalen Smith to fill those minutes.
Could This Foreshadow What's To Come In Chicago?
While the Chicago Bulls were able to trade away Zach LaVine during the trade deadline last season, sending him in a three-team deal to the Sacramento Kings, there was also plenty of chatter revolving around Vucevic and his potential exit from Chicago. A productive player, Vucevic posted his best full-season with the Bulls in 2025-26, shooting a career-best 40.2% from beyond the arc.
The Golden State Warriors were a team consistently mentioned in rumors with Vucevic, but the arrival of Al Horford appears as though that deal won't be happening any time soon. However, on an expiring contract and the Bulls pivoting toward a youth focus, Chicago likely has up until the trade deadline to try and cash in on some return for the two-time All-Star.
Therefore, this Thursday night game with Vucevic sitting out is the perfect opportunity for Collins and Smith to showcase to the organization what they could provide as a potential starting center on this team sometime next season. Collins, who was acquired in the LaVine trade, had a solid stretch of starts for Chicago last season, averaging 14.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in eight games.
Smith is also an intriguing option, who flashed at times last year, and is still just 25 years old after being the 10th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Cleveland has one of the best frontcourts in the league with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, so it'll be a great test as Vucevic gets the rest.