Bulls Receive Much-Needed News in Latest Josh Giddey Report
The NBA's restricted free agency market has been very unique this offseason, as Josh Giddey, Jonathan Kuminga, Quentin Grimes, and Cam Thomas all sit in unfavorable situations.
The Chicago Bulls continue to negotiate with Giddey, but the two sides still seem far away from an agreement. Giddey has been asking for around $30 million per year on his next contract, but the Bulls have not been willing to go too far above the $20 million mark.
The Bulls traded for Giddey last offseason, sending star defender Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder to get him. Of course, in doing so, the Bulls wanted Giddey to be a part of their long-term plans, especially after the 22-year-old guard showed some promise in his debut season in Chicago.
Last season, Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc. The Bulls are certainly confident that Giddey can be a franchise cornerstone moving forward, but this contract situation is not ideal for either side.
Will they get a deal done?
While there have been some contract disagreements, the expectation is that the two sides will ultimately agree on a new long-term deal to keep him in Chicago. NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints recently gave a relieving update about Giddey's contract situation.
"All indications from Chicago this summer are that the Bulls and Josh Giddey will find common ground on a new, long-term contract that keeps him as one of the building blocks of the franchise," Siegel reported.
There has been some talk about Giddey potentially signing the qualifying offer, or the Bulls even exploring sign-and-trade options, but the growing expectation is that the two sides will come to an agreement.
"That is why Chicago hasn't entertained the idea of a sign-and-trade involving Giddey whatsoever this offseason. Some teams did inquire about Giddey this summer, but they were met with a quick 'no' from the Bulls' brass, sources said," Siegel continued. "...While there is always the small chance of Giddey accepting his qualifying offer, his only leverage at this point, it still seems likely that a deal gets done before training camp."
Of course, regardless of how the two sides feel, they still sit firm on how much money he deserves, but Siegel expects them to figure it out.
"If there is a deal to be had here between Chicago and the Aussie, it's expected to be a four-year contract in the $80 million to $90 million range," Siegel finished.