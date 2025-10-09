Chicago Bulls Have Reported Mutual Interest In Re-Signing Star Guard
Chicago Bulls star guard Coby White is still making his way back from a calf injury that has held him out of action for the last month. However, Joe Crowley of the Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that there's one significant factor contributing to the Bulls' patience regarding his concern.
Crowley's latest reporting suggests both White and the Bulls are mutually interested in extending the emerging guard when his deal comes up this summer.
With a potential massive contract extension on the horizon, returning from a strained calf gets a bit more complicated. Keep in mind, a strained calf is the injury that both Kevin Durant and, more recently, Tyrese Haliburton were nursing in the lead-up to their respective Achilles’ tendon ruptures.
Playing It Safe For The Future
Considering how close White is to life-changing money and the fact that the Bulls are hoping to be the franchise that pays him, it makes sense why both parties would be acting with extreme caution regarding his return from such a vulnerable strain.
“Donovan said White has been running and shooting, so there has been progress,” Crowley wrote. “But there is also an unsaid element to this: White will be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and is betting on himself.”
Per Crowley, it appears the Bulls’ desire to sign White to a contract extension is mutual. Hence, the team has no issue waiting for White to reach 100 percent before they try putting strain on his calf.
“According to a source, early indications are that both sides want to get a deal done next summer to keep him with the Bulls,” Crowley reported. “It makes sense for both sides to exercise extreme caution with a return, but they want to make sure it comes as quickly as possible.”
White's Impending Return
After the Bulls' 118-117 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the preseason opener on Tuesday, Donovan provided an update on Whites’ status and revealed a hopeful return date for the star guard. White averaged a career high 20.4 points per game in 2024-25.
‘‘The problem is when they all came back after Labor Day, the calf issue was bothering him,’’ Donovan said. ‘‘Treatment, rehab, all that stuff. Every time they kind of ramped him up a little bit, it kind of always got to a place where he felt tightness. It wasn’t pain, but every time they got to this threshold, he felt tightness. So they basically just shut him down.”
Donovan also revealed that the team’s hope is for White to play in the Bulls’ final preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 16.