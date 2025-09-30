Chicago Bulls Star Coby White Entering Contract Dilemma
The Chicago Bulls were able to resolve the contract problem with Josh Giddey this summer, as their several-month negotiation ended with a four-year, $100 million deal being signed. Acquiring Giddey from the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2024 offseason, he was able to find a fit in Chicago, where he could flourish with the ball in his hands.
Additionally, he fit well alongside Chicago's 2019 seventh overall pick, Coby White, who will be entering his seventh season in the NBA this year. While the two will most definitely start alongside one another in the backcourt this upcoming season, their future beyond that is in question, due to White's expiring contract heading into the year.
Coby White's Contract Dilemma
White would jump from 13.2 points per game as a rookie to 15.1 in his second season, also starting 54 of 69 games. However, it would start to trend downwards after that, as he'd fall out of the starting lineup in the 2021-22 season, dropping to 12.7 points per game, and eventually 9.7 points per game in his fourth season.
Because of that, White settled on a three-year, $36 million deal with the Bulls, a move reflective of his drop in usage. But, the season after his extension, White would earn his spot in the starting lineup back, averaging 19.1 points per game and starting in 78 of 79 contests. He'd get up to 20.4 points per game last season, and now his market value has far exceeded the $13 million annual price tag.
Now that White is set to be a free agent in 2026, it appears that he has no plans to ink an extension until he hits the open market. According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, "[White] informed the team several times that he would not be taking an extension..."
While you can argue over the fact of who's better between Giddey and White, the reality is that White will have more leverage since he's an unrestricted free agent, meaning he can leave Chicago, and they won't have the ability to match the contract offer.
Therefore, the Bulls can't afford to play hardball with White, especially if they find themselves in a position at the end of the season where they won't be selecting in the lottery, meaning finding an immediate replacement for him won't be easy.
White could be set up for a career season with the pieces around him in Chicago, and the Bulls don't have the luxury of dragging out negotiations with him and will have to have their mind made up when 2026 free agency comes around.