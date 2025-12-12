Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets – Starting Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch

Can the Chicago Bulls stop the bleeding tonight?

Heading into the Spectrum Center on a seven-game losing streak, the team has stressed how important this four-day break has been for the locker room. Both Coby White and Josh Giddey spoke to the hard work and tough conversations that have gone on behind the scenes. Billy Donovan also hasn't minced words when speaking about where this group stands among the league's best. The time is now to turn those words into actions.

All things considered, there are few better road trips to make for a team reeling. While the Hornets have already taken down the Bulls once during this losing streak, they will come into this one banged up. The team also remains one of the worst at limiting points in the paint and halting the fastbreak – two areas where the Bulls tend to flourish.

It's hard to deem any game in December a "must-win," but this might as well be as close as you can get. The same can be said about Sunday night's showing against the New Orleans Pelicans. If Chicago can't finally snap their skid here, things could only get worse with Cleveland and Atlanta making up the four games before Christmas.

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets

Where: Spectrum Center

When: 6:00 p.m. CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Coby White

3. Isaac Okoro

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Nikola Vucevic

Charlotte Hornets

1. KJ Simpson

2. Brandon Miller

3. Kon Knueppel

4. Miles Bridges

5. Ryan Kalkburner

Injury News

The Charlotte Hornets will be without two of their primary backcourt scorers in LaMelo Ball and Collin Sexton. Meanwhile, Moussa Diabate is expected to play after entering the day as questionable.

As for the Bulls, they used this hiatus to welcome back several key role players. Isaac Okoro is in line to play his first game since November 21. Starting each and every game before his back injury, the former Cavs wing was starting to settle into his role on both sides of the ball. The Bulls are sure hoping that his return will help improve things on the defensive end. While he isn't going to fix all that ails this group, his versatility and physicality are two things this group desperately needs.

Nov 7, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro (35) warms up before game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Jalen Smith and Tre Jones are also expected to return. Smith has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for the last fix games. He proved to be an increasingly important part of the Bulls' second unit, running the floor well in transition and splashing threes at a 37.7 percent clip. As for Jones, his ankle injury sidelined him for the last three contests. Billy Donovan has leaned heavily on his high-IQ play, especially late in games. With Ayo Dosunmu and Kevin Huerter sidelined, Jones' downhill scoring ability could be that much more important tonight.

For what it's worth, Okoro and Smith will be on minutes restrictions, but their availability is what matters most for this young group. We should also keep a close eye on Coby White. While he is probable, the team currently has him listed as having "right calf tightness." This is the same calf that held him out to begin the year.