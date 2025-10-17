Coby White Has One Final Box to Check Before Making Bulls Return
The Chicago Bulls beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-120 in their final preseason game. While the team played well, they didn't even have their star guard in Coby White.
White has been out the entire preseason with a calf strain and has yet to see any action as he enters a contract year. The Bulls have been ramping him up for play, but the front office and training staff have not cleared him quite yet. He's close, but there's just one thing missing before fans can see White hooping in a Chicago uniform again.
Head coach of the Bulls Billy Donovan is eager for his 25-year-old guard to return, but mentioned what he needs to do to be back in NBA action.
"The only box for him to check right now is contact, and we just haven’t been able to do that,” Donovan said of his starting guard.
“Saturday will be a day we’ll get back to practice or contact, so I think that would be the monitoring of him once we get back to practice, so that’s the only hurdle he hasn’t gotten over that the medical staff wants to see how he responds.”
Donovan made sure to emphasize caution and that he knows it won't be easy for White to get back on the court.
“When you have a lower leg extremity injury like he does, I don’t care how hard he’s worked – and he’s worked really hard – you are just never going to be in the shape that these guys are in,” Donovan said. “That’s going to be a challenge for him and that will be his process in getting back on the floor.”
How Coby White Could Perform Upon Return
For the 2024-25 NBA season, White averaged a career-best 20.4 points per game to go with three rebounds and four assists. During the second half of the season, White was on an upward trajectory along with teammate Josh Giddey. With those two at the helm, Chicago is a promising young team.
Especially in the Eastern Conference, which looks to be much weaker with injuries to the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers, a healthy and efficient White could boost this team.
As he's already averaged over 20 points in a season and he's steadily improving, there's no reason to believe he couldn't do it again. In a contract year, the pressure will be high for White, and he has a chance to establish himself as a $30+ million per year player.