Coby White's Final Status for Bulls-Cavaliers Preseason Game
The Chicago Bulls enter the 2025-2026 season in a state of transition following the trade of Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings at last February's trade deadline and a promising run to end the regular season.
The franchise now appears focused on youth development rather than immediate championship contention in the Eastern Conference after re-signing Josh Giddey to a new deal in restricted free agency.
Chicago added young talent through the 2025 NBA Draft, selectingNoa Essengue with the 12th overall pick and Rocco Zikarsky with the 45th selection.
Second-year forward Matas Buzelis will most likely be in an expanded role afterstarting 31 consecutive games following the LaVine trade.
The organization's success may ultimately depend on the developmental leap Buzelis and other young players such as Coby White and Giddey should take throughout the season.
Lineup Announced for First Preseason Game
As the Bulls' season officially begins with some preseason action, the Bulls announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and there was a key player missing.
Coby White was not in the starting lineup for the Bulls' first lineup announcement of the year, as he is recovering from a calf strain that he suffered before training camp.
The Bulls have already said that they will be cautious with White, as calf strains are a very tricky injury that could lead to something more serious.
It is unfortunate, however, as White's role evolution continues this season, with him partnering with Josh Giddey in the backcourt. He spent the offseason refining his off-ball skills and three-point shooting, preparing for a versatile combo guard role.
Coby White Emerges as Franchise Cornerstone
Coby White has established himself as the Bulls' primary offensive scorer heading into the 2025-26 campaign. The 25-year-old guard averaged 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists during the 2024-25 season while shooting with impressive efficiency with shooting splits of 45 percent from the field, 90 percent from the free throw line, and 37 percent from three-point range.
The second half of the season is what got Bulls fans so excited about the offseason and this upcoming year.
White's performance accelerated dramatically in the season's final stretch.Over his last 25 games, he averaged 25 points per game along with over four assists and rebounds.
His March performance was especially impressive, ashe posted 27.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, and had clutch moments against good teams down the stretch.
White is an unrestricted free agent at season's end, so he probably wants nothing to do with a major setback at this point.