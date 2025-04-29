Ex-NBA Star's Bold Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lakers Statement
The Milwaukee Bucks are just one loss away from ending their 2024-25 season with a first-round playoff exit, wasting another year of Giannis Antetokounmpo's Hall of Fame career.
Antetokounmpo, 30, averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 2.1 stocks per game this season, and will likely finish top-four in NBA MVP voting for the seventh consecutive year.
Since winning the NBA Finals in 2021, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have not been as successful as they would have hoped, and many are starting to question if his time in Milwaukee is nearing an end. Antetokounmpo has already been linked to the Brooklyn Nets as a trade destination, but other teams are likely to show interest in the offseason.
Former two-time NBA All-Star and Chicago Bulls star Carlos Boozer had a different trade destination in mind, urging Antetokounmpo to make his way to the Los Angeles Lakers.
"If I'm Giannis [Antetokounmpo] and I don't want to go back to Milwaukee, maybe play with Luka [Doncic], maybe go to LA [to the Lakers] if he wants to win?"
Of course, it seems financially impossible anyway, but getting Antetokounmpo to the Lakers would be a nightmare for the rest of the NBA. Pairing Antetokounmpo with Luka Doncic and LeBron James would automatically make LA title favorites, although the idea is so unrealistic that nobody truly has to worry about that.
Antetokounmpo could certainly force his way out of Milwaukee this offseason if he feels like there is no more room to grow there, but the Lakers as a trade destination is very unlikely.