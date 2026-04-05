Serious Change Reportedly on the Table for Chicago Bulls in Coming Days

As if the signs were not already pointing in this direction, a new report gives fans reason to believe serious change is coming for the Chicago Bulls.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times shared on Saturday that the current infrastructure in Chicago is hanging in the balance. The franchise continues to be the butt of the joke, making headlines across the league for all the wrong reasons. And it sounds like the Reinsdorfs are finally taking notice.

"Now, ownership is weighing if the mess has gotten too large for them to fix, and according to a source everything is on the table in the next 10 days," Cowley wrote regarding the front office's current standing.

The long-time Bulls beat reporter would go on to say there is also a "real likelihood" of a coaching search starting in a matter of weeks. Rumors have swirled that Billy Donovan may consider leaving the team. He has yet to shut down any of the reports that connect him to the open North Carolina job.

Speaking of which, just this past week, we learned that UNC has been on Donovan's radar since his Florida days. Top candidate Tommy Lloyd also officially took his name out of the running with an extension at Arizona, opening the door further for Donovan to become the Tar Heel's top priority. To be sure, all indications have been that Donovan will not entertain that potential job opportunity until after the season. But we're only nine days away from Chicago tipping off its finale in Dallas.

Cowley's recent report coincides with comments made by CHSN's David Haugh on 104.3 The Score. He insisted in March that ownership was finally weighing changes at the "highest level." Now, would cleaning house be an unconventional move for the Reinsdorf family? Absolutely. No ownership group has been more loyal over the years, as John Paxson sat at the top of the totem pole for 17 years.

What has transpired over the last handful of seasons, however, is undeniably ugly. Even the Reinsdorf family can't ignore the growing national criticism and Chicagoland angst. Cowley even suggested that the latest Jaden Ivey situation, in particular, has stood out upstairs:

"That is the other major decision ownership has to make. Do they do an entire purge and move on from Karnisovas and Eversley? That has become a reality in the wake of the embarrassing Jaden Ivey ordeal."

For complete context, I encourage you to read Cowley's full report at the Sun-Times. He provides even more information on where things currently stand and why sweeping change could legitimately be on the table.

Will the Chicago Bulls Actually Press the Reset Button?

Mar 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan directs the team against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Look, I have (tragically) written about and covered this team since Jim Boylen was standing on the sideline. The past makes it very hard to believe that a full-scale front office overhaul is on the horizon. As said above, it simply has not been this front office's MO.

At the same time, I would be lying if I said this time didn't feel slightly different. I'm not saying this as someone with any kind of updated intel. What this franchise does over the next handful of days remains a genuine question. But the mere fact that I wouldn't be surprised if they found a new front office leader is a new feeling.

Things aren't normally this up in the air for the Bulls universe. Typically, the organization or those close to reiterates the safety of the top decision-makers as frustration starts to mount. As Cowley's latest reports go to show, however, all we have gotten over the last handful of weeks is the opposite.

The situation itself also lends itself to change. The Bulls have more money than anyone this summer. They will have at least six roster spots to fill. They have all their future draft capital. If there was any easy and obvious time to welcome in new management and coaching, this would be that time. Lead executives dream of coming into a situation with such a clean canvas.

Indeed, if ownership has any questions about whether Karnisovas and Eversely can solve the ongoing problems (and they should), why even let them try? Why even risk extending the years of mediocrity and incompetence? Most other franchises around the NBA would have already made a change. In typical Bulls fashion, it's better late than never!

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