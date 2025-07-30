Harsh Reality on Josh Giddey, Jonathan Kuminga's NBA Contract Dilemma
In his first season with the Chicago Bulls, Josh Giddey proved that he could be an all-around star at 22 years old. The point guard impressed after being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists.
Giddey helped the Bulls make the Play-In Tournament, and while the final result was somewhat expected, their 39-43 record was better than people anticipated.
On top of that, Giddey had some highlight games, from nearly recording a quadruple-double to hitting a buzzer beater from half court against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. By the end of the season, there was belieft that the point guard's new deal could be big.
Giddey entered the summer as a restricted free agent, but remains unsigned as training camp sits around the corner. The Bulls have been offering less money than what he wants, but this has been the case with other situations like Cam Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets, as well as Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors.
NBA insider Marc Stein gave the harsh reality of these contract disputes regarding restricted free agents. Most teams don't have the money to offer any of these players, so there isn't any pressure on organizations, including the Bulls, to sign them.
"Since there are no cap-space teams in circulation to emerge with an offer sheet to Thomas or fellow restricted free agents like Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga and Chicago's Josh Giddey, Brooklyn appears to be in no rush to expedite discussions with Thomas' representation," Stein wrote.
The Bulls can match any offer Giddey receives or allocate him in a sign-and-trade if they want to move him. Chicago can also bring him back on the $11.1 million qualifying offer if a deal isn't reached.