Josh Giddey, Bulls Millions of Dollars Apart on Next NBA Contract: Report
The Chicago Bulls have a very uncertain future ahead of them, but the one thing they need to figure out more than anything is what they're going to pay Josh Giddey in his next contract.
If last season proved anything for the Bulls, it's that Giddey should be one of the cornerstones of the team. However, with how well he played after the NBA All-Star break, Giddey wants a sizeable contract.
According to the latest report from Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls are still very far apart from what Giddey desires. However, Giddey does want to stay in Chicago.
"Could Giddey play hardball by breaking off talks and telling the organization that he’s simply signing the $11 million qualifying offer, betting on himself, then becoming an unrestricted free agent in the summer of ’26? Sure, but he hasn’t done that," Cowley said.
Just how far apart are the Chicago Bulls and Josh Giddey from a new contract? Around $8-10 million.
"He wants to get a deal done to stay in Chicago, and the Bulls want him as a foundation piece, especially after helping the Thunder to an NBA title by giving them guard Alex Caruso for Giddey last offseason. They are somewhere between $8 million to $10 million per year apart," Cowley added.
The Chicago Bulls still have time to get a Josh Giddey deal done. However, it won't end there for the franchise. The other big elephant in the room is trying to figure out a respectable deal for two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic.