Is Josh Giddey All-Star Bound for the Chicago Bulls? NBA Shares First Voting Returns

The Chicago Bulls' Josh Giddey has entered the All-Star chat!

The NBA officially revealed its first fan-voting returns for the 2026 All-Star Game, and the 23-year-old guard made the cut. Sharing the Top 20 players in each conference, Giddey checked in at No. 14 in the East with 115,000 votes thus far. This puts him ahead of players such as Mikal Bridges, Paolo Banchero, and Franz Wagner.

To little surprise, Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently leading the way in the conference with 1,192,296 votes. The rest of the Top 5 is rounded out by Tyrese Maxey (1,072,449), Jalen Brunson (1,040,601), Cade Cunningham (1,000,171), and Donovan Mitchell (851,511).

Fan voting accounts for 50 percent of the final tally that determines the All-Star Game starters. The other 50 percent is split evenly between media and player voting.

Here is a look at the full update on both sides:

Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their conferences in the first fan returns in NBA All-Star Voting 2026.



Fans (50% of the vote) join NBA players (25%) and a media panel (25%) in selecting five players in each conference honored as starters.



Next fan update: 1/6. pic.twitter.com/pHykl9yhTE — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 29, 2025

While further down the list, Josh Giddey's appearance still serves as quite the accomplishment. The guard has immediately lived up to his recently signed $100 million contract, playing the best basketball of his career. He is currently averaging 19.5 points, 9.2 assists, and 9.5 rebounds per game on 39.0 percent shooting from downtown. The jumbo guard is also fourth in the NBA in double-doubles this season and second in triple-doubles behind Nikola Jokic.

With several more weeks to go, there is undoubtedly a chance that Giddey continues to climb up the leaderboards. The fact that both media and player voting are ahead should also work in his favor. Whether it be someone like Pascal Siakam, Michael Porter Jr., or the struggling LaMelo Ball, players on fully tanking teams typically drop out of the race when adding in those ballots.

Dec 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan talks with guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

With that said, only the Top 5 finishers are guaranteed spots and officially named starters for the big game. The reserves will be decided by the head coaches in an entirely new round of voting. Still, the mere fact that Giddey is well-represented on this initial return could bode well for his chances. You at least have to be part of the general conversation to be considered, and I think it's safe to say he is.

Likewise, Giddey surely feels like the kind of player that would catch a head coach's eye. Not only is he all about making those around him better, but he has also shown sustained signs of growth. Whether it be his far more efficient shotmaking or crunch-time decision-making, Giddey has started to appear far more like the winning player many hoped he could be.

Nevertheless, if Giddey does want to earn his first-ever All-Star nod, continuing to help this team string together wins will be the most important factor. The team is an impressive 5-1 over their last six games, moving back within one game of .500. Their next chance to pick up a win is Monday night, as the star-studded Minnesota Timberwolves come to town.