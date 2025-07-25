Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls Not Close to Deal: Report
The Chicago Bulls are coming off a timid 2024-25 season, hoisting a 39-43 record on their way to losing in the first round of the play-in tournament. The Bulls went into the 2025 NBA offseason with higher expectations to make some major moves, but it is mid-July, and the team is still not in a significantly better spot.
The Bulls still have one major decision to make this offseason with 22-year-old guard Josh Giddey, who is still sitting untouched in restricted free agency.
Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in his debut season with the Bulls after being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and now the young guard's future is up for grabs. Of course, the most likely scenario is that Giddey returns to Chicago, but as it stands now, the two sides are not close to striking a deal.
NBA insider Jake Fischer reports that Giddey is asking for around $30 million per year on his next contract, but the Bulls do not want to go much above $20 million.
"We're almost in August, but there's really no rush on any of these teams or players' side of things if you're not moving these conversations closer to where you want to be," Fischer said. "The last we reported on The Stein Line was that Josh Giddey's side was still more anchored around $30 million AAV, and Chicago was more anchored around 20.
"So, why not take all the time you need to get those ballparks or those field goal posts closer? I don't really see a conclusion coming anytime soon... I do not anticipate a [sign-and-trade] happening. I do think Josh Giddey is going to be going back to Chicago no matter what, but figuring out those terms will be tricky."
The most likely scenario is for the two sides to meet somewhere in the middle for Giddey to return to Chicago, but a resolution may not come for a while.