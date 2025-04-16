Josh Giddey's Injury Status for Bulls vs Heat Play-In Game
The Chicago Bulls ended their 2024-25 regular season on a hot streak, winning six of their last seven games and 15 of their last 20, but they still could not escape the dreaded play-in tournament.
The Bulls finished their season in ninth place in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record, now having to face the Miami Heat on Wednesday night for a win-or-go-home battle. The winner of Wednesday's game will move on to face the Atlanta Hawks to decide the final spot in the playoffs.
Chicago's biggest star throughout the season has been 22-year-old guard Josh Giddey, and luckily, they are expected to get him back on the court on Wednesday. The Bulls have listed Giddey as probable against the Heat due to right flexor carpi ulnaris tendinopathy.
Giddey has missed three of Chicago's last four games, but when healthy, has been virtually unstoppable. Since the All-Star break, Giddey has averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game with efficient 50.0/45.7/80.9 shooting splits, putting up All-NBA numbers since becoming the number-one option.
On Tuesday, Giddey reassured reporters that he would be playing against the Heat, saying there was "no way" he was missing their win-or-go-home game.
Getting Giddey back on the court is huge for the Bulls with their season on the line, as the star guard gives them a much better chance to move on and try to punch their ticket to the playoffs.
The Bulls and Heat will face off in Chicago at 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday on ESPN.