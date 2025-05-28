Josh Giddey Sends Five-Word Message to Bulls Amid Contract Rumors
The Chicago Bulls missed the 2025 playoffs after a play-in tournament loss to the Miami Heat, but the team managed to find some highlights amid an underwhelming season. Toward the final stretch of their 2024-25 campaign, the backcourt duo of Josh Giddey and Coby White came to life, while rookie forward Matas Buzelis showed off his potential.
Now, heading into the offseason, the Bulls will look to retain their young core. However, it may cost them a pretty penny. Josh Giddey is entering restricted free agency, and he is expected to get a significant raise on his next deal.
Of course, Giddey and the Bulls are expected to reach an agreement this summer, but Chicago will certainly have to cough up a few extra dollars than they were expecting when they first traded for him. Giddey's late-season surge was incredible for the team, and it earned him a more well-deserved next contract.
Giddey recently posted a short message on his Instagram story to show how he enjoys playing with his guys in Chicago.
Via Josh Giddey: "miss hooping w the guys"
In 19 appearances after the All-Star break, Giddey averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 50.0% from the field and an impressive 45.7% from three-point range.
The 22-year-old guard had fairly low expectations after the Bulls traded away fan-favorite Alex Caruso to acquire him last offseason, but he showed how valuable he can be and will certainly be a huge part of their future plans.