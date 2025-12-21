The Chicago Bulls have done it again!

After losing eight of nine games, the team has come roaring back with three straight victories for the first time since starting the season 5-0. To be sure, the Hawks gave them a run for their money in one of the NBA's highest scoring efforts of the season, but the Bulls found a way to close things out in heart-pounding fashion.

Let's talk about the 152-150 victory! Who needs defense, anyway!?

3 Takeaways

First Half Madness

After back-to-back wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Chicago Bulls' offense looked as confident as ever. The team came out firing from long range, going 4-5 from deep to start the night to take a 21-10 lead and force the Atlanta Hawks to call a timeout.

Now, to Quin Snyder's credit, whatever he said in the huddle worked. Atlanta was able to fight their way back into the game. But the high-scoring affair only continued with both teams going on to shoot upwards of 57.0 percent from the field over the first 12 minutes. Even Isaac Okoro, who would be considered the starting lineup's least threatening offensive player, went 4-5 from the field for 10 points in the opening frame.

Knotted up at 38 apiece, the hot scoring felt bound to slow down in the second quarter. Nope. Chicago further turned up the heat with their highest scoring quarter of the year. They dropped 45 points to end the first half and take an 83-73 lead into the locker room. According to Bulls PR, that marks the most points scored in a first half in franchise history, as well as the second-most points scored in any half for the organization.

Anything the Bulls wanted, they got. And as good as they were from downtown in the half (12-24), they took full advantage of Kristaps Porzingis' absence in the middle of the floor. They shot 12-15 in the restricted area compared to Atlanta's 6-12 shooting effort, making them a +10 in the paint. With the Hawks coming into the game allowing the second-most points per game over their last four contests, the Bulls did what they were supposed to do over the first two quarters ... kinda.

The Bulls still gave up 73 points. Now, when you're playing at this high a pace, you're going to give the opponent plenty of opportunities of their own. Still, Chicago's own lackluster defense allowed the Hawks to stay very much within striking distance, which is why the next 24 minutes were as dramatic as they were.

The Trae Young & Jalen Johnson Combo

Trae Young made things very interesting.

The guard was appearing in only his second game since Oct. 29 and only his seventh of the regular season. Every time the Bulls felt like they were on the verge of putting things away, the All-Star would drain a shot from behind the arc or set his teammates up for an easy look. He scored or assisted on 24 points in the second half, which included 13 of their final 21 points of the night.

Speaking of which, Jalen Johnson became a bigger and bigger problem as the night went on. When Young wasn't making the big play, it was the likely first-time All-Star who came through in the clutch. He scored or assisted on 20 of the Hawks' fourth-quarter points, as well as 11 of their last 14 points.

For those keeping track at home, this means the Young-Johnson duo was responsible for Atlanta's final 24 points of the game. The two-man show nearly cost the Bulls the game, but Young ultimately missed the mark on his game-tying off-balance jumper at the buzzer.

Digging Deep ... Literally

Fully healthy for only the second time this season, the Chicago Bulls made some franchise history. The team finished the night by scoring 152 points in regulation, which ties the second-most in franchise history and the most since 1990 when they scored 155 against Phoenix.

Even more impressive, Bulls PR shared that this is only the fourth time ever that Chicago has finished with nine players scoring 10+ points. Along with each starter crashing double figures, Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, Zach Collins, and Ayo Dosunmu also crossed the threshold behind the team's 41 assists!

The Bulls have looked like a completely different team offensively since cleaning up the injury report. They have not shot 52.0 percent or better in four of their last five games. Their 57.6 percent shooting effort tonight surpasses their previous season-high set just two games ago in the first win over Cleveland. The identity that focused on pace, ball movement, and trust that we saw to start the season has suddenly reappeared, and it's led to an extremely unlikely three-game winning streak.

Five Chicago Bulls Player Grades

Dec 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) controls the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Matas Buzelis – A

Stats: 28 PTS, 3 REB, 2 BLK, 1 AST

After arguably his best game of the season against Cleveland, Matas Buzelis comes out and trumps it. The forward went 10-11 from the field and set a new career-high with a 7-8 performance from deep. Throw in a thunderous one-handed jam and a ridiculous pass-fake on a drive to the rim, and Buzelis was showing it all tonight. What an exciting performance.

Josh Giddey – B+

Stats: 19 PTS, 12 AST, 9 REB

Another near triple-double for Josh Giddey, who continues to serve as the engine for the Bulls' flourishing offense. He came through extremely clutch down the stretch, knocking down a much-needed three with 1:11 left to put the Bulls up 146-142. He also led the fastbreak on the next possession, dishing it at the perfect time to Isaac Okoro for the and-one layup.

Nikola Vucevic – B-

Stats: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL

I expected a little more from Nikola Vucevic tonight with Kristaps Porzingis sidelined, but I guess I can't complain when the team posts 152 points. He did what he needed to do and played his part in keeping the ball moving. Also, the big man deserves real credit for his active hands. He came up with one of the biggest defensive plays of the night, forcing the turnover that led to the Okoro and-one with less than a minute to go.

Coby White – C+

Stats: 21 PTS, 5 AST, 2 REB

Coby White continues to struggle a little from downtown, but this was one of his better offensive performances of the last few games. And it could have been even better if he hadn't gone 6-10 from the free throw line! Considering he came in questionable with an ankle injury, this was a solid showing.

Isaac Okoro – C

Stats: 14 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL

Isaac Okoro was a big part of getting this team off to a hot start with 10 points in the first quarter. Nevertheless, he only added 4 more points to the board and eventually fouled out.