LeBron James Makes Strong Admission About Ex-Bulls, Lakers Star
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James might just be nearing the end of his storied career, and he's been able to play alongside and against some of the greatest players to ever do it. While he was just one year off from playing against Michael Jordan, he's gone head-to-head against Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry, Tim Duncan, and plenty of other NBA greats.
Even though James is the NBA's all-time leading scorer, with over 42,000 career regular-season points, there have been some players who've been able to give him trouble as the primary defender. Recently, on an episode of 'Mind The Game' with NBA legend Steve Nash, James gave the nod of toughest defender he's ever faced to a former Chicago Bulls star.
"Ron Artest was really good with his hands, laterally, was really good, strong as an ox. Played against in my early years when he was in Indiana. Was challenging for sure, was one of the best defenders I've played against," James said.
Ron Artest, who has since changed his name to Metta World Peace, was a one-time Defensive Player of the Year winner as well as a four-time All-Defensive selection. While he may not have the accomplishments of other defenders, getting the nod from one of the greatest to ever play is surely worthwhile.
James was able to get the head-to-head record over Artest, with a 13-8 record. While James hasn't seen Artest in a game since 2016, it's clear he made a lasting impact for the times they saw one another.
