Bulls Legend Responds Amid Ace Bailey's Draft Stock Fall
The NBA Draft is a week away, and of the top prospects in the draft, no player has more question marks surrounding him than Rutgers star Ace Bailey. Many expected him to go in the top three entering the draft process with his college teammate, Dylan Harper, but he's had a strange pre-draft process.
He measured into the NBA Combine at just over 6'7" after being listed at 6'10" all season, and despite it being a week away from the Draft, he still hasn't visited any NBA teams for a workout. He'll visit with the Philadelphia 76ers at the end of the week, but his process has "rubbed a lot of people the wrong way," according to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman.
Bailey is still expected to go in the top ten at minimum because of his scoring ability, as he averaged 17.6 PPG this season as a freshman. However, the top ten is a lot different from the top three.
Dylan Harper's father, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers champion Ron Harper, responded to some of the criticism around Bailey with a reply on X/Twitter. "I know that Ace is gonna grow into a real good pro with any team that has leadership around him."
That leadership will play a big role in his development, as teams in the top ten like the New Orleans Pelicans and the Charlotte Hornets have real questions about the culture they're building. New Orleans just brought in Joe Dumars to help run the team, while the Hornets are among the many teams that have gone through ownership and coaching changes recently.
Related Articles
Bulls Urged to Trade Star Guard After Grizzlies-Magic Blockbuster
New Report on Chicago Bulls' NBA Draft Plans
NBA Fans React to Potential Bulls-Warriors Jonathan Kuminga Trade News