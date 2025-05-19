Lonzo Ball Urges Mavericks to Make Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cooper Flagg Trade
The Dallas Mavericks shocked everyone by jumping up in the NBA Draft lottery, landing the first-overall pick in June's draft despite having just a 1.8% chance to do so.
With the first-overall pick, the Mavericks are expected to select Cooper Flagg, an elite prospect out of Duke and the undisputed top player in this year's class. However, there is a unique situation for Dallas ahead of the draft.
Very rarely does the NBA see stars of Giannis Antetokounmpo's caliber hit the trade market, but this summer, the league could be in for a treat.
Now that they jumped into the top spot in the draft and the right to select Cooper Flagg, the Mavericks have all the bargaining power in the world to go after Antetokounmpo.
In his recent podcast, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball urged the Mavericks to call the Bucks about a potential Antetokounmpo trade.
"If I'm Dallas, I'm lowkey calling Milwaukee first [about Giannis]," Ball said. "I'm making the call. At least feeling around. Giannis, [Anthony Davis], and Kyrie [Irving]. I mean, Kyrie getting back late, but if they hold it down 'til he get back. But even Cooper Flagg, if he get over there, he'll help for sure. I just don't think it would be an immediate impact like Giannis would be."
"I'm making that call [to Milwaukee] first, though," Ball continued. "Milwaukee needs a new star. Cooper Flagg over there, can build around him. Dallas trying to win now, you get Giannis, that puts you there."
Flagg is an elite prospect, but if the Mavericks have a chance to put a player like Antetokounmpo alongside Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and company, they should not even blink an eye.