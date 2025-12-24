Matas Buzelis Had His Best Sequence Yet in the Chicago Bulls' Fourth Straight Win

After two of his best performances of the season, Matas Buzelis kept the good vibes going on Tuesday night.

While the second year forward may not have had the same well-rounded scoring night, he arguably had his best sequence of the entire season. And it couldn't have come at a better time. The Bulls were on the brink of watching the game slip out of reach, as the Hawks held their largest lead of the night at 59-41 deep in the second quarter. Then, Buzelis stepped up.

The 21-year-old first splashed the stepback three over the extended arm of Onyeka Okongwu. He proceeded to run right back down the floor and perfectly position himself to contest Jalen Johnson's roll to the rim. As the talented forward left his feet, Buzelis blocked his floater into the hands of Josh Giddey. The race was on.

As the two hustled up the floor, Okongwu stuck with Giddey and allowed Buzelis an open lane. The Bulls' lead ball-handler quickly lobbed it up to Buzelis, who adjusted mid-air through Trae Yong to finish the circus shot and force the and-one whistle.

To reiterate what the Bulls on CHSN account said when sharing the video, it's "special stuff."

Matas showed every bit of his potential on this sequence 📈



✅Drills stepback three-pointer

✅Rejects Jalen Johnson

✅Finishes WILD and-1 on Trae Young



Special stuff... pic.twitter.com/61UsVemKrd — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) December 24, 2025

All things considered, it's hard to think of a series of events that better illustrated why Buzelis remains such a tantalizing building block. So few youngsters around the league have his combination of explosive athleticism and elite positional size. Seriously, how many guys can drain a triple, block a shot, and finish the and-one alley-oop in the span of 20 seconds? This high-impact two-way potential is precisely why he was long considered an obvious lottery pick.

The main reason that Buzelis slid down draft boards in 2024 was his inefficient three-point shooting with the G League Ignite. Floor spacing has obviously become an essential component to being an elite player in today's league, but Buzelis had shot comfortably below 30.0 percent on his deep ball before coming into the league.

Nonetheless, his shooting form always looked promising, and Buzelis brushed off any concerns about his future as a shooter whenever they came up. He's also followed up that confidence with a 35.9 percent shooting flip over his career thus far. Can he get better? Absolutely, and he's already showing signs. Whether it be that impressive stepback triple or his 7-8 shooting night from long range earlier this week, Buzelis continues to develop right before our eyes.

To be honest, the only thing missing from that epic sequence from Buzelis was one of his signature slams. But he made sure to make up for it later in the evening!

With the Bulls looking to come back in the fourth quarter and pull off their fourth-straight win, Buzelis acted as the momentum-shifter again. As Zach Collins dribbled back out to the perimeter, he perfectly timed his dive cut to the rim before taking one step into the paint and levitating for a ridiculous one-handed jam.

Buzelis ended up finishing the night with a loud 15 points and 2 blocks on 6-8 shooting from the field. Again, the numbers may not have been as impressive as his previous two outings, but he undoubtedly made a statement and impact with his highlight plays.