NBA Mock Trade: Bulls Swap Star Guard for Rob Dillingham
The NBA offseason has started to die down, with the rest of free agency on standby until the four major restricted free agents agree to deals. However, none of Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey, Cam Thomas, or Quentin Grimes has shown any indication they'll be signing a contract soon, meaning this period could drag on for a while.
Amid all of this, that doesn't mean that other signings and moves can't happen. Last offseason, Karl-Anthony Towns was traded to the New York Knicks in October, so who knows what kind of moves could happen in the coming weeks. Recently, Bleacher Report put together a list of hypothetical trade packages for every team around the league.
In that list, the Chicago Bulls were included in a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, one that would give Chicago a promising young guard while giving Minnesota some additional star power on the perimeter to continue building off their success after two straight Western Conference Finals appearances.
Timberwolves receive: G Coby White
Bulls receive: G Donte DiVincenzo and G Rob Dillingham
Why Does This Make Sense For The Bulls?
If Giddey's prolonged negotiations with the Bulls are any indication of what could come in the future, then perhaps Coby White's negotiations with Chicago could be going the same way. The former UNC guard is entering the final season of his three-year, $36 million contract with the Bulls and will more than likely hit unrestricted free agency in 2026 to test his market.
Going off an assumption that Giddey could land a deal in the $25 million per year range, which would be a compromise from both sides, the Bulls might not want to ink White to a similar deal and have their backcourt combine for $50 million per year or more.
As for Donte DiVincenzo and Rob Dillingham, DiVincenzo has two years remaining on his deal at around $12.2 million per season, while Dillingham is under his rookie deal for three more years. Chicago has proven to be cheap in the past, and this might be the solution they are looking for.
Why Does This Make Sense For The Timberwolves?
DiVincenzo is a fine player, but the team already has a replacement option in waiting with second-year guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who was a standout at the NBA 2K26 Summer League. As for Dillingham, he's shown flashes at this point, but being able to turn him into a consistent 20-point-per-game scorer in White would be a massive win for Minnesota.
Additionally, this proposed package doesn't have the Timberwolves giving up any draft capital, meaning this should be a no-brainer for Minnesota.
Related Articles
Josh Giddey's Latest Contract Update Paints Reality for Bulls
NBA Expert Pitches Wild Josh Giddey Scenario Amid Free Agency Drama
Josh Giddey's Two-Word Reaction to Viral Play in Lakers-Bulls