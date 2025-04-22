Bulls News

NBA Trade Idea Sends $197 Million Star To Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls writer Joe Cowley suggest trade idea to send New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson to the Windy City

Liam Willerup

Jan 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN: Chicago Bulls guard Jevon Carter (5) (centre) sits on the bench watching the action against the Toronto Raptors the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls officially have the 12th-best odds for the 2025 NBA Draft lottery later next month, meaning they hold a 1.7% chance at the first overall pick and an 8.0% chance at landing a selection inside the top-four. However, the NBA Draft is far from the only worry this Chicago team has on its hands heading into the offseason.

Not only will they have Josh Giddey's contract to handle, but standout guard Coby White is extension-eligible this summer. Factor in some other players on the roster having a questionable future with the team, and Chicago Sun-Times writer Joe Cowley suggests a major shake-up with a trade proposal.

In Cowley's article, he suggested a trade proposal between the Bulls and the New Orleans Pelicans to bring star forward Zion Williamson to Chicago. In the deal, he proposed a package around Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, and Jevon Carter going to New Orleans for Williamson.

While White surely can continue to progress as a player in this league, Chicago might look to capitalize on when his value might be at its highest. White heads into the final year of his three-year, $36 million contract next season, but will likely command close to $30 million annually in his next deal. As for Vucevic and Carter, both could serve as quality role players for New Orleans.

Especially with New Orleans bringing in Joe Dumars to take over as EVP of Basketball Operations, Dumars could look to reset without Williamson and build around their current roster and incoming lottery selection.

Liam Willerup
A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

