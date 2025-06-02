Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins LeBron James, Michael Jordan on NBA List
The Oklahoma City Thunder are having a historic season, and now just one team stands in their way of an NBA Finals win. The Indiana Pacers took down the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals to punch their ticket against the Thunder, but facing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company is a tall task for any team.
Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game in the playoffs so far. While his numbers and efficiency have taken a slight dip since his MVP-winning regular season, he has successfully led the Thunder to their first Finals appearance since 2012.
Gilgeous-Alexander has actually been historically good this postseason, joining elite company with his impressive run. The NBA MVP has recorded ten games with 30+ points and 5+ assists in the playoffs this year, joining Jalen Brunson, LeBron James, and Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history to do so in a single playoff run.
James and Jordan each did it three times, while Brunson joined Gilgeous-Alexander on the list this postseason. However, Brunson's playoff run will not be remembered in the same light as Gilgeous-Alexander after an Eastern Conference Finals loss.
Still, the NBA has seen two historic playoff runs from Gilgeous-Alexander and Brunson this postseason, which is exactly what they needed amid all of the talk about the next "face of the league."
Gilgeous-Alexander has joined Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan on multiple historic lists this season, and if he is able to win a championship for Oklahoma City, he would cement himself as an NBA legend.