Should Bulls-Warriors Explore a Jonathan Kuminga, Nikola Vucevic Trade in Season?
The Chicago Bulls are in the midst of a rebuild and have been making some moves to position their team for the future. After finishing with a 39-43 record during the 2024-25 NBA season, they signed Josh Giddey to a four-year deal.
After moving on from DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, it's clear the Bulls are headed in a younger direction. Matas Buzelis had a solid rookie year for Chicago, while Coby White and Giddey played at an all-star level to end the season.
While the verdict is unknown with White, Giddey is locked in. If the Bulls choose to build around their high-IQ playmaking guard, there is one other young superstar who could potentially pair well with him.
Trading for Jonathan Kuminga
Jonathan Kuminga is currently with the Golden State Warriors after signing a two-year deal. But, per Shams Charania, "Both sides understand likelihood of exploring trades when Kuminga is eligible in January."
Along the theme of the Bulls keeping things young, Nikola Vucevic is an aging star who might not fit with Chicago's long-term goals. It's already been revealed that the Warriors have been interested in Vucevic before, but a deal never got done.
Secondarily, Vucevic would align better in the Warriors' system. He's 34 years old and is a stretch big man who can both protect the rim and shoot the three-ball.
The biggest question is what the trade would look like. Kuminga is younger and provides similar numbers statistically (besides rebounding) -- 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season to Vucevic's 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
Depending on each player's production, and more so how desperate each team may be at the 2026 trade deadline, will determine what an exact trade could look like. Whether they add role players, two-way contracts, or picks would be the kicker.
Bulls-Warriors Trade Idea:
Bulls receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody
Warriors Receive: Nikola Vucevic, Ayo Dosunmu
This would be a pretty clear-cut deal, and both teams can just move on. Moody has been on the trade block for a while, but has never been moved. This gives Chicago the chance to have two young players who would fit well in their starting lineup in the long term. It also gives Golden State the chance to have another older veteran, plus a role player to increase their depth, and a chance at winning a championship.