New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls – Starting Lineups, Injury Report, How to Watch

The Chicago Bulls will enter the United Center tonight looking for their first winning streak since mid-November.

New Orleans only has four wins on he season, and one came against this Bulls squad a few weeks back. In fact, their 143-130 victory jump-started Chicago's seven-game skid. The game marked their highest-scoring night of the season, as well. Against Chicago's weak interior defense, they shot 51.0 percent and finished with eight players in double figures. They also recorded 78 points in the paint, which is the most against Chicago this season.

Zion Williamson proved to be the biggest problem for the Bulls in the restricted area. He finished the night with 29 points on 8-14 shooting from the field. He also got to the free-throw line for a 13-16 showing. Williamson's sheer dominance down low helped counteract the Bulls' 20 made shots behind the arc.

The good news for the Bulls, however, is that this isn't the same rotation. Zach Collins is healthy and coming off his best performance of the season. His presence in the paint should make a difference tonight. Donovan is also fresh off trying a double-big lineup with Collins and Jalen Smith, which proved to be a big reason why the Bulls snapped their seven-game skid against the Hornets. I expect to see him lean on a similar lineup tonight, especially with Derik Queen playing as well as he is this season.

Williamson also comes into this game questionable on the injury report. The big man hasn't played since November 29 due to an adductor strain. Dodging him would make this one feel like even more of a must-win for Chicago.

Nov 24, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles against Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

How to Watch

Who: New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls

Where: United Center

When: 6:00 p.m. CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Coby White

3. Isaac Okoro

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Nikola Vucevic

New Orleans Pelicans

1. Jeremiah Fears

2. Herb Jones

3. Trey Murphy III

4. Saddiq Bey

5. Derik Queen

Injury News

As mentioned above, Williamson's status remains the key thing to watch. The big man has missed the last six games with an adductor strain and is questionable for this evening. If he does suit up, it feels like the Pelicans will monitor his minutes closely. Nonetheless, the Bulls have really struggled with his physicality in the past, and he could single-handedly keep his squad in this game.

The Bulls will likely continue to be without both Ayo Dosunmu. He led the way for Chicago in their last battle against New Orleans with 28 points on an impressive 11-16 shooting from the field. The Pelicans give up nearly 17.0 fastbreak points a night, which is the sixth-most in the NBA and the third-most points per 100 possessions in transition, per Cleaning the Glass. Pushing the pace can be key to beating New Orleans, and arguably no one on the Bulls does that better than Dosunmu.

As for Kevin Huerter, he has been upgraded to questionable after missing the previous four games. One of the team's most consistent role players this season, his return would only further bolster the team's second unit, which we all know proved incredibly important to the Bulls' early success.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Coby White – PROBABLE (calf)

Dalen Terry – PROBABLE (hand)

Kevin Huerter – QUESTIONABLE (adductor)

Ayo Dosunmu – DOUBTFUL (thumb)

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Zion Williamson – QUESTIONABLE (adductor)

