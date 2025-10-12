Yuki Kawamura's Final Injury Status for Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks
The Chicago Bulls will remain shorthanded Sunday evening.
Following a pair of wins against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Bulls are back home to face the Milwaukee Bucks in their third preseason contest of the season. They'll be without a slew of stars.
Coby White has been ruled OUT for Sunday's game due to a calf strain, while Kevin Huerter (groin) and Julian Phillips (knee) are in jeopardy of missing their second consecutive games. Nikola Vučević (rest) also missed Chicago's last preseason outing, but should be AVAILABLE against the Bucks.
"The hope, would be: 'Can we get him in the last preseason game to play?'" Bulls coach Billy Donovan said of Coby White. ‘"And the hope is he would be ready to start the season."
Meanwhile, Bulls reporter K.C. Johnson added another name to the list.
Kawamura Ruled OUT vs. Bucks
Yuki Kawamura, who played in both of the Bulls' prior preseason games, is OUT for Sunday's game, citing lower leg soreness.
Kawamura logged three points, three rebounds and five assists in 14 minutes in Game 1. In Game 2, he matched his point total but switched his assist and rebound numbers in only seven minutes.
This season, the point guard feels he can make a positive impact in Chicago.
"The Bulls organization is great," Kawamura said. "Good opportunity for me."
Kawamura signed a two-way deal with the Bulls ahead of the NBA 2K26 Summer League to continue his NBA tenure. There, he appeared in five games and averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.2 steals in 23.9 minutes.
Per the Bulls, Kawamura's team-leading 31 total assists were the second-most assists by a Bulls player in a single Las Vegas Summer League session since at least 2013. His passing ability is likely to come in handy in his new surroundings.
"Both teams focused on transition offense," Kawamura said. "It fits me. I love the system. It didn't take me a long time to adjust."
Per Kawamura, the same goes for his teammates.
"We've been building our chemistry and relationship with each other," Kawamura said of the Bulls training camp. "I'm still learning what I need to do to impact winning."