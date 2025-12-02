Key Chicago Bulls Reserve Takes Big Step in Return to the Court

The Chicago Bulls got some very good news on Tuesday afternoon.

The team announced that both Zach Collins and Dalen Terry have been assigned to the Windy City Bulls. Both players have been recovering from injuries and will presumably use the G League practice court to begin their return to the rotation.

Chicago has become increasingly banged-up over the last couple of weeks. Kevin Huerter suffered an adductor issue 6 minutes into Monday night's game against the Magic, putting the Bulls at seven players out with injury. Joining him on the bench were obviously Collins and Terry, as well as Coby White, Isaac Okoro, Jalen Smith, and Noa Essengue.

With depth serving as a fundamental piece to the team's early success, the sooner Chicago can bolster its second unit, the better. The Bulls are 3-10 in their last 13 games and have needed specific help on the defensive end. Fortunately for them, this is a side of the ball that both Collins and Terry can make a big impact.

Roster Update: We have assigned F/C Zach Collins and G Dalen Terry to the @windycitybulls. pic.twitter.com/6Cl6oU8w0p — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 2, 2025

Defensive Reinforcements Coming for Chicago Bulls

While Dalen Terry has struggled to carve out a consistent rotational role over his career, he has shown flashes of being a serviceable defender. The long and twitchy wing has played with a high motor since his days at Arizona, and he provides needed length along the perimeter with a 7-foot wingspan.

Before Terry's injury, head coach Billy Donovan started to lean on Terry more and more. The forward played 13+ minutes in three consecutive games, even picking up 3 steals in a +16 performance against the Portland Trail Blazers. Again, Terry may not be destined for a consistent or hearty role for this year's Bulls, but his defensive energy is something that could be a breath of fresh air the moment he returns.

As for Zach Collins, he could be a true saving grace for the Bulls on both ends of the court. The big man was expected to play a sizable role for the team this season, serving as the primary backup for Nikola Vucevic before suffering a wrist injury in the preseason.

Oct 16, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard/forward Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) defends Chicago Bulls forward/center Zach Collins (12) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Collins may not be the most renowned rim protector, but he is undoubtedly the best option the Bulls have on the roster. He has the mobility of Jalen Smith coupled with the strength of Nikola Vucevic. And he is much more willing than both to embrace physcality around the rim. Is he going to fix all that ails the Bulls' defense, which allows the single-most points in the paint per game? No, but he sure can't hurt!

Likewise, Collins should be an immediate fit on the offensive end. He has long been an above-average passer from the middle of the floor, and he is also more than comfortable dragging his defender out along the perimeter. Let's not forget what he was able to do when taking over as the starting big man for eight games last season. He averaged 14.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 37.0 percent from long range on roughly 3.0 attempts a night.

Expecting Collins to come out and offer these same results would be silly, especially since he will be back in a reserve role. But he demonstrated how valuable he can be for this group during their strong close to the 2024-25 campaign, which is why he is in line to immediately reclaim an important spot in the rotation.

The first chance Collins and Terry will have to return is Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets. If neither is given the green light by the medical staff, attention will turn toward Friday's rematch against the Indiana Pacers.