If Bryson Graham has made anything clear since his introductory press conference in May, it's that the Chicago Bulls will leave no stone unturned.

Does he recognize that rebuilding this organization will start from the ground up? No question. But the new lead executive has a long list of resources to help him speed up that process. Not to mention, he has been touted in the past for his keen eye for talent. It's a big reason why he won over Bulls ownership in the first place. Finding youngsters is what he does best.

This is why speculation is already running rampant ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft. There has been some buzz about the Bulls potentially moving up from the No. 15 pick in an effort to grab another high-upside piece to pair with their No. 4 selection. Now, is the most likely outcome that they stay put and take the best player on their board in each spot? Yes, but nothing can be taken fully off the table with such a new front office in the building.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five teams the Bulls could call about a trade-up on draft night. Some might be more realistic than others ...

Los Angeles Clippers – No. 5

Apr 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland (10) reacts on the bench after a basket in the first half against the Golden State Warriors during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There have seemingly been mixed reports about whether or not the Los Angeles Clippers would consider trading down. For what it's worth, the latest word from The Stein Line is that they will likely stay put and have their eye on Illinois Keaton Wagler. It's probably in their best interest to snatch a top youngster, as they finally chose to pivot at last season's trade deadline by trading James Harden and Ivica Zubac for Darius Garland and Bennedict Mathurin.

At the same time, if their plan is to keep both those guards in town long-term, might they be willing to move back for a haul of future assets? They could potentially target big men like Morez Johnson Jr. or Hannes Steinbach with the Bulls' No. 15 pick. Then, in the process, they could add even more future first-rounders to their arsenal. For a team that has long gone without a deep package of future draft picks, this could be another opportunity to add to the asset pool they started to build in February.

Nevertheless, it feels unlikely that Los Angeles would be willing to move all the way out of the lottery. Down a few spots? Sure. But giving up a Top 5 pick is a huge risk, especially in this draft. The only way the Bulls could really convince them is if they put multiple future firsts on the line. I'm not sure Bryson Graham is ready to do that, even if there is reason to believe he also likes Keaton Wagler.

Sacramento Kings – No. 7

Feb 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Sacramento Kings need as much high-upside young talent as they can get ... but they also need to offload money. And who has more of it to spend than the Chicago Bulls?

Bryson Graham is in line to have more cap space than any organization in the league. Exactly what he plans to do with that money remains to be seen, but he didn't shy away from mentioning that grabbing bad salaries in exchange for draft capital could be in the cards. Now, would it be a bit extreme for the Kings to give up the No. 7 pick just to move some dollars? Yes. But, hey, let's not pretend like the Kings aren't prone to making some foolish decisions.

The Bulls could offer up No. 15, a future lightly protected first-rounder, and take back DeMar DeRozan or Zach LaVine's deal. And, yes, that would be a pretty darn hilarious outcome. Malik Monk is also someone who the Kings have appeared hungry to move ever since the last deadline.

Once again, it's unlikely that the Kings give up this opportunity, but you never know unless you ask!

Atlanta Hawks – No. 8

Apr 28, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) warms up before game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Hawks find themselves in an interesting situation. Despite moving on from Trae Young mid-way through last season, they have proven to be one of the East's up-and-coming squads. They put together a heroic surge over the last couple of months, stealing the No. 6 seed and shockingly handing the Knicks two losses in the opening round.

One has to wonder if this success could make them more comfortable with climbing down the ladder. Could they benefit from adding a scoring guard to the mix? Absolutely, but they also might be able to get that player at No. 15 while adding even more assets to go after a star-caliber player in the near future. Not to mention, the Bulls could try to include someone like Tre Jones in the deal. He may not be a score-first guard, but he is fresh off a breakout year and would still help fill a position of need for a team with postseason aspirations.

At the end of the day, it's hard not to throw the Hawks on this list knowing the Bryson Graham connection. If anyone in the league has an understanding of Onsi Saleh's vision, it's the Bulls' new front office leader.

Dallas Mavericks – No. 9

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

When it comes to teams willing to trade down, the Dallas Mavericks have been mentioned the most. They have a clear future star in Cooper Flagg, as well as vet stars like Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson in town. Do they want to add more young talent around Flagg? Absolutely, but it's not surprising that they are willing to keep their options open, especially under new front office leadership.

With that said, it's hard to know exactly what the Mavericks might want in return. Would the standard idea of No. 15, No. 38, and a future protected first be enough? They also have No. 30 and No. 48 in this draft, so this would give them quite a lot of immediate equity. Heck, this also feels like a destination that could make a lot of sense for Josh Giddey. His long-term fit with Flagg is undoubtedly intriguing and would take some distributing responsibility off his shoulders.

If the Bulls do want a chance at adding one of the top guards in this draft class, this might be the last spot worth pursuing. One of Kingston Flemings, Brayden Burries, or Mikel Brown Jr. should be sitting there. All three could make a lot of sense as a core piece next to either Caleb Wilson or Cameron Boozer.

Miami Heat – No. 13

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) handles the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabaté (14) during the second quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat and Pat Riley the ultimate wild card right now.

Rumors continue to swirl that they are in on Giannis Antetokounmpo, which has many believing this pick will be headed to the Bucks over the next couple of weeks. There is also a strong case to make that moving up a mere two spots isn't worth it for the Bulls. Unless Graham watches someone he really likes slide and Miami merely wants No. 15 and No. 38, the risk might not be worth the reward.

So, why even put them on the list? If a deal does get done for Antetokounmpo, there may need to be a facilitator. A lot of money is going to be on the move, and the Bucks will likely want to avoid taking back any unwanted salary. As we've said above, however, the Bulls have plenty of financial flexibility. What if they could lend a helping hand and thus get a late-lottery pick in return?

To be clear, the Bucks would likely do everything they can to keep the Heat pick in that deal. But they might be willing to swap it for one that sits only two selections down for the sake of a better trade return. It's just something to think about!

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