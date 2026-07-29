Bulls Emerge as a Bennedict Mathurin Suitor – Is It Time for a Sign-And-Trade?

New Chicago Bulls front office leader Bryson Graham has played his first offseason safely. He's been insistent that the organization is planning to build from the ground up and will thus center this upcoming season around player development. In other words, it doesn't seem as if making a big free agency splash was ever on the table.

Instead, the Bulls chose to keep their options open as they go into Year 1 under Caleb Wilson. Norman Powell may not have been the lowest-profile signing, but the organization essentially inked him to an expiring deal. They also acquired a more proven starting center in Nic Claxton, but he was brought in for absolutely nothing in return and is on a diminishing two-year contract.

The plan is clearly to surround their young pieces with respected veterans who can also help this organization establish a new identity under head coach Tiago Splitter. Then, after further evaluation and slight proof of concept, Graham can begin to really make this roster his own.

However, you never know when a good opportunity might present itself in the NBA. One of the many failures of the previous front office was its inability to recognize those opportunities and take advantage of them. Graham was brought in to be different, and the latest news serves as a reminder of that.

Bulls Pursuing Bennedict Mathurin with Final Roster Spot?

Mar 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) shoots against Indiana Pacers guard Kobe Brown (24) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Tuesday, we wrote about the possibility of the Chicago Bulls ending their offseason with a bang. And now some legitimate fuel has been dumped on that fire!

Bennedict Mathurin remains in restricted free agency limbo with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Stein Line initially reported that the New Orleans Pelicans were joined by a mystery team as a possible suitor for the guard's services. Shortly after the reveal, they followed it up by naming the Chicago Bulls as that mystery team.

Is it possible that Mathurin's camp is simply trying to put some pressure on the Clippers? Absolutely. The Bulls and Pelicans are both rebuilding organizations that could make sense for Mathurin on paper. If you're trying to strike some fear into the LA front office, you have to go with some believable suitors.

At the same time, those are obviously also reasons why the Bulls could genuinely be interested! The franchise needs to be in asset accumulation mode. While we often view this as targeting draft capital, it can also be accomplished by adding young talent to the roster. They are the exact kind of organization that should be taking a chance on a 24-year-old former lottery pick with legitimate NBA Finals experience.

To be clear, the price has to be right. The Bulls still need to be very careful about giving up draft picks or future flexibility at this point in their cycle. But Graham has appeared very aware of that thus far, and perhaps that is why he's waited this long to throw his hat in the ring.

The longer Mathurin is on the market, the more straightforward it might be to pull off a sign-and-trade. Yes, Graham could also attempt to toss him an offer sheet, but the Bulls don't have enough current spending power to make a convincing pitch. Not to mention, the Clippers can match any offer and would likely threaten to do so in hopes of convincing a team to go the sign-and-trade route.

So, what might a sign-and-trade actually look like? It's really difficult to imagine the Bulls including any first-round capital. It sure feels likely that the only reason they have emerged as a suitor is that they have heard the cost has dropped pretty significantly. And we all know they have a comically large list of second-rounders!

Indeed, what if it gets to a point where the Clippers are ready to part ways in exchange for a trio of second-round picks and a role player like Jalen Smith, Tre Jones, or Isaac Okoro? At that rate, the Bulls would seriously have to consider shaking hands.

A sign-and-trade is rarely that easy, though. They come with pretty strict rules, which include making the contract at least three to four years. The salary matching can also become a bit tricky depending on Mathurin's asking price. If he makes over 20.0 percent more than his most recent salary – which is likely – this would trigger the Base Year Compensation rule.

What does this mean? The Clippers would only be allowed to take back a salary that is equivalent to Mathurin's previous payday or worth half of his new deal. They have to pick whichever is greater.

The good news for the Bulls, however, is that it feels unlikely that Mathurin's new deal is more than double his roughly $9.2 million owed this season (I'm projecting more in the $12-15 million range). This means the Clippers would use that number as the incoming salary, which puts players like Smith and Jones more easily into play.

Regardless, are the Clippers really willing to give up on Mathurin for nothing of substance? They also find themselves in a rebuilding state, so it sure feels like keeping him around could be in their best interest.

It's also fair to question Mathurin's fit on this current Bulls team. The truth is that he's become a very polarizing player because of his on-ball scoring usage. Can he get hot from three? Sure, but Mathurin is at his best attacking off the bounce and forcing his way to the charity stripe. This may not be the best brand of basketball alongside Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson. Heck, there is even a case to make that Dailyn Swain and Mathurin share a lot of similarities.

Nevertheless, the Bulls aren't in a place where they should be all that worried about fit. Graham's job is to get as much talent in the building as possible. Mathurin still needs to improve his efficiency, but he's someone who has averaged 16.2 points per game over his first four seasons in the league. The guard has a knack for finding the bottom of the net, so much so that he's done it on the NBA's biggest stage. Mathurin dropped 27 points in Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals, as well as 24 points with 13 rebounds in Game 7.

If the Bulls have made anything clear with their recent talent choices, it's that they value tough-minded and athletic youngsters with size. Mathurin is someone who checks each of those boxes. He has an extremely high motor, runs the floor hard in transition, and has already gained some very valuable NBA experience. Once again, if the price is right, he feels like the exact kind of player the Bulls should consider taking a chance on. What say you, Bryson?

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