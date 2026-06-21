If Josh Giddey's Chicago Bulls future wasn't murky before, it sure is now.

Bringing in an entirely new front office and coaching staff is reason enough to question which players will remain in an organization for the long haul. The simple truth is that Bryson Graham and Company didn't choose to build a team with Giddey as a centerpiece. Does that mean they are guaranteed to be out on the 23-year-old guard? Of course not, but it could mean he's not as high on the priority list as he was for Arturas Karnisovas' regime.

There has also been plenty made about Giddey's fit with Graham's "SLAP" mantra. While he undoubtedly provides elite positional size, he isn't known to be the most pristine athlete or physical ball-handler. Now, it could be easy to overlook those things, especially when we consider his elite facilitating ability and improved three-point jumper. But it's still reason to believe Giddey's long-term fit in Chicago isn't as certain as it once was.

But don't take my word for it!

A report surfaced earlier this week from Darren Wolfson that the Minnesota Timberwolves had an eye on Giddey. HoopeHype's Michael Scotto proceeded to confirm that report while also sharing the name of another team with Giddey on their radar.

Indeed, in his latest intel piece, Scotto has named the Phoenix Suns as a team that is monitoring Giddey's situation in Chicago.

Josh Giddey Drawing Interest Around the League?

Mar 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) drives around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

First things first, the Phoenix Suns' interest in Josh Giddey is pretty interesting. Similar to in Minnesota, you could see the fit making sense alongside a high-volume score-first guard. Not only would Giddey be able to take some offensive pressure off Devin Booker, but he could also help set him up for way easier looks.

It does feel somewhat noteworthy that the Suns did just re-sign two of their guards, though. Both Jordan Goodwin and Collin Gillespie re-upped with the franchise on multi-year deals. Does that really take a potentially Giddey pursuit off the table? Not necessarily, but it does serve as a reminder that this isn't some kind of strong trade rumor.

Instead, the Suns and Timberwolves merely have a wandering eye. They clearly see all the changes going on in Chicago and wonder if that could lead to some moves in the near future. It happens all the time after a front office overhaul. Let's not forget how quickly Arturas Karnisovas moved off Wendell Carter Jr. and Lauri Markkanen. Both were core pieces under John Paxson.

I think that's the most important takeaway after these latest rumors. As we discussed yesterday, no, I don't believe a trade will be done for Giddey this offseason. But a new brain trust coming in almost always means that everything is on the table. Evidently, in this case, other teams around the league believe that means Giddey specifically could be up for grabs.

If you're the Bulls, you should also be encouraged by the fact that a market seems to be forming this early. Exactly what either team would be willing to offer up is obviously unknown. However, the fact that two teams are already peeking without any sign that Giddey is actually on the market speaks to his potential value. Again, I wouldn't expect many of these rumors to surface in the coming weeks, but these two alone give us something to keep an eye on as Bryson Graham starts his first year at the helm.

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