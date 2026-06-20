What Happens if the Timberwolves Call the Bulls About Josh Giddey?

A lot is changing for the Chicago Bulls.

With a new vice president of basketball operations and head coach in town, essentially everything feels like it's the table for this franchise. Are they expected to take things slow and continue to build around a couple of the current young pieces? Sure, but even that's not guaranteed. The truth is that neither Matas Buzelis nor Josh Giddey was hand-picked by this new regime, and one of them feels particularly vulnerable to a change of scenery.

Immediate questions emerged about Giddey's standing with the new front office upon their arrival. He's long been a polarizing talent, and he doesn't necessarily fit with Bryson Graham's SLAP archetype. Again, the expectation shouldn't be that he's on the move soon. But what if the Bulls start to get calls? Might Graham and Co. be a little more willing to listen than Arturas Karnisvoas?

Well, we might find out the answer to that question relatively soon. Not only are the Bulls about to start making meaningful roster decisions in the draft and free agency, but one team has seemingly already expressed interest in Giddey's talents.

According to Darren Wolfson of ABC 5 in Minnesota, the Timberwolves are said to have an interest in the 23-year-old Bulls guard. Whether or not they can get the Bulls to move him, however, remains up for debate.

Another player of interest to the Wolves, per multiple league contacts: Bulls guard Josh Giddey. Just not sure how you pry him out of Chicago, and I like his fit with new coach Tiago Splitter. #WolvesBack #Twolves https://t.co/Qj4VaXILrD — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) June 19, 2026

Will the Timberwolves Call About Josh Giddey?

aJan 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) drives to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Darren Wolfson's tidbit came in the wake of a different report from Jon Krawcynzki of The Athletic, which stated that Derrick White was also on the Timberwolves radar. Minnesota has been eyeing a point guard running mate for Anthony Edwards over the last year-plus. Overall, their backcourt depth has been rather weak, particularly when it comes to having pass-first players.

Giddey is the epitome of that. Would he be the ideal partner for Edwards? It's hard to say, considering some of his past struggles when playing off the ball. Edwards is still going to need the rock the majority of the time. With that said, Giddey has improved significantly as a catch-and-shoot threat in Chicago. There is also little question that his ball skills would take some much-needed pressure off Edwards, let alone bring out some of his best athletic attributes in transition.

The funny thing is that the Timberwolves already tried to solve this problem by striking a different deal with the Bulls. Ayo Dosunmu was acquired at the trade deadline for four second-round picks, Rob Dillingham, and Leonard Miller. He also went on to have a stellar postseason run with the team. Many have thought that Tim Connelly would do what it takes to bring Dosunmu back. And, assuming they make that happen, would it really make sense for the team to also go after Giddey?

Dosunmu may be best-suited as a high-end sixth man, so it's certainly possible that they view Giddey as the better starting guard alongside Edwards. Still, it would be pretty shocking to see them end up with two of the Bulls' best guards. One also has to imagine that actually pulling off this trade wouldn't come cheap.

Even if it turns out that Giddey isn't part of this front office's long-term plans, they aren't just going to fork him over for nothing. He's on a very reasonable contract that nets him $25.0 million a year. He's also shown genuine growth over the last couple of seasons and could still become an All-Star-caliber player.

The Bulls would need multiple first-round picks or an intriguing young player to get the deal done. And the Timberwolves aren't flush with assets at the moment. They have a fair dosage of seconds, but they do not have any future firsts that they can trade outright. As for tradeable players, I'm not sure the Bulls would be all that drawn to what they are willing to give up. Their 2025 selection, Joan Beringer, would be interesting ... but he alone isn't enough to get a deal done.

Look, you never know what can happen. A three-team deal could present itself that ends up moving Giddey to Minnesota and the proper assets to the Bulls. However, it's clearly pretty difficult to envision a trade that makes sense, and there is a case to make that now isn't the right time to move Giddey.

In fact, this might be the biggest takeaway. While the Bulls need to be open to everything, it's always a good idea for a front office to evaluate what they have. Bryson Graham should get an up-close look at Giddey with his preferred talent before he decides how to proceed. Not to mention, the last thing you want to do is sell low, and Giddey is just coming off an ankle surgery. You can bet that opposing teams would use that right now to lower his price.

So ... is it possible that Josh Giddey trade rumors become a thing over the next year? Sure. But I would take this latest rumor with a grain of salt and expect him to be here for the 2026-27 campaign. The Bulls don't have a ton of talent on this current roster, and Giddey remains one of their more intriguing youngsters.

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