A Small Piece of Good News for the Reeling Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are searching for the light at the end of the tunnel.

A loss to the banged-up Golden State Warriors bumped the team's losing streak up to seven games. It's a dry spell the Bulls haven't experienced in years, and it only puts a brighter spotlight on the organizational dysfunction that continues to plague this franchise.

Nevertheless, the Bulls are only 23 games into the 2025-26 season. While that may stir up an even greater sense of panic for some, it could provide a sense of comfort for others. In other words, there is still an opportunity to right the ship. And this upcoming week, in particular, could go a long way toward making that happen.

The Chicago Bulls Take a Break ...

Nov 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) looks on against the Indiana Pacers during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

There is no better time for the Chicago Bulls to have an extended break. By falling out of the NBA Cup during group play for the third straight year, the organization has landed a full four days off. Their next matchup is not until Friday night on the East Coast.

While the team has welcomed back a few key rotation players in recent days, this is still a group with a lengthy injury report. Is that an excuse for the recent results? Not at all, but regaining health is undoubtedly one way to help flip the script.

Jalen Smith, Isaac Okoro, and Tre Jones have each missed multiple games over the last couple of weeks. Okoro has been out the longest, missing eight straight games with a back injury. As for Smith, he has been sidelined for five games with a hamstring strain, while Jones has missed three outings with an ankle sprain. Each has carried a relatively important rotational role when healthy, with Okoro even serving as the team's starting small forward.

The hope will be that all three can use this pause in action to ramp up for this weekend. The Bulls already got some good news on Monday, as they each participated in non-contact practice, per CHGO's Will Gottlieb.

Kevin Huerter has also missed the Bulls' last three games. He left Chicago's meeting with Orlando due to an adductor strain. While seeing him back on the floor as soon as this weekend feels unlikely, this week will help limit the number of games where the Bulls will be without one of their most experienced role players.

On top of this chance to get healthier, the Bulls will have some meaningful practice time. This has become increasingly hard to find in today's NBA, as players and teams have only put a greater emphasis on rest and recovery. The Bulls have recently performed like a team that has completely lost its identity on the offensive end, scoring 105 points or fewer in four of their last five games. This week is an opportunity to re-establish that on-court chemistry and hone in on what's not working.

Then, the Bulls will get to continue an "easy" schedule with matchups against the Hornets and Pelicans. To be clear, nothing can truly be coined easy for this current version of the team, but there is no question that these games are far more winnable than the handful that come next. The Bulls will have two straight mini-series against the Cavaliers and Hawks after facing the Pelicans on Sunday night.

If the Chicago Bulls can not manage to come out of this break looking any better, they will genuinely be a lost cause. And, for what it's worth, "better" does not have to mean suddenly winning seven straight or quickly ending up back at .500.

I think it's already fair to accept that this version of the Bulls is not destined to accomplish anything meaningful in the win-loss column. But what they can do is show an ability to establish a consistent and respectable style of play – one that specifically helps the young pieces on this team develop for the future. Accomplishing that is a whole other way to make this season mean something.