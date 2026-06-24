Bryson Graham's First Round Picks Set Exciting Tone for a Whole New Bulls Era

If you weren't sure the main difference between the Chicago Bulls' current front office leader and their previous one, last night's post-draft press conference is free for all to see!

Arutras Karnisovas was often vague and stubborn. He wouldn't elaborate much on the organization's plans nor wax poetic about his preferred player profile or team-wide identity. Bryson Graham did the exact opposite on Tuesday night, so much so that he answered a major question before anyone could ask.

The Bulls have a generally high approval rating for selecting Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain with their first two picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. The only gripe to be made is that they fit a somewhat similar profile with their offensive approach. Both are explosive downhill athletes who do their best work in the paint. In other words, shooting isn't one of their top skills.

Always knowing Wilson was likely the pick at No. 4 and fit that description, many believed Graham could go with one of the many guards with a silky jumper at No. 15. He instead opted for Swain, leaving a pretty glaring weakness on this roster for next season. Even if Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis have shown improved shooting, neither is considered an actual knockdown threat.

Well, Graham made sure to let fans know he's well aware.

“We’re establishing an identity. I think that’s really important for this organization, especially with where we are at right now," Graham said. "Both Caleb and Daily they fit the bill. We’re not addressing every skill yet. A lot of people might say, ‘where is the shooting at!’ I’m not typically worried about that right now. There is a certain mentality and a certain profile in a way that Coach Tiago and I want to play. And we feel like today was a good layer for that.”

It was a surprising and refreshing admission from a Bulls front office leader. The moment spoke to Graham's ability to have his finger on the pulse of the fanbase. And, in many ways, that was a key reason he was hired. Communication was something that Michael Reinsdorf stressed ahead of the interview process, and this was a perfect example of Graham quickly addressing the elephant in the room.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the fifteenth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Texas guard Dailyn Swain after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Graham's early philosophy is also hard not to get behind. His job wasn't to fill holes on draft night but rather to find the best talent available for a rebuilding team. Why should a similar deficiency stop Graham from taking who he believes to be the best talent on the board?

There is also something to be said about building an early identity. Both Wilson and Swain can undoubtedly help in that quest as athletic and mobile wings with great defensive potential. Add in the positional size of guys like Giddey and Buzelis, as well as the length of Nic Claxton, and it's pretty clear the Bulls want to create an intimidatingly long group that can pressure teams on both ends. Defense, in particular, is shaping up to be an early foundational layer.

Tiago Splitter was certainly familiar with setting that kind of tone a year ago in Portland. The young Trail Blazers became a Top 12 defense last season under Splitter. Their physicality and ability to relentlessly attack the glass played a big part in securing a playoff spot.

Now, does any of this mean that Graham is throwing the importance of shooting out the window? Not at all. While he may have recognized that it's an area where both Wilson and Swain can improve, he sounded more than confident in this organization's ability to help them get there.

“Shooting is obviously a skill that can improve," Graham said. "Both players’ mechanics are sound. Both shots are compact. I see guys that can develop that … When you check a ton of other boxes, defending, playmaking, advantage creating, and maybe shooting is somewhat of a weakness at the moment, it doesn’t deter me from taking you.”

It's not out of the question that Graham is proven wrong. Yes, guys can develop into efficient shooters, but there are also no guarantees. Adding that more to their game on the fly against NBA-level talent can be very difficult. Still, the new front office leader is right to call out the many other important skills, especially on draft night.

Again, Graham's responsibility is to add the best talent available when his name is on the clock. He believes he's done that. His next responsibility? Put that talent in a position to succeed and put the right group around them. Only time will tell how he passes that test.

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