One Thing the Bulls Need Most from Each of Their Projected Starters

Expectations may not be high around the league for the Chicago Bulls, but that doesn't make their 82-game slate any less important internally.

The franchise opted for a complete overhaul this offseason. Bryson Graham and Tiago Splitter will now be tasked with dragging this organization out of the mud. The first step will be implementing a new culture and on-court identity, which is surely going to be a lot easier said than done.

Obviously, the team's new starting five will carry the brunt of that work. They are going to have to remain locked in and find a way to turn this season into a success, no matter what the win-loss column says. With that in mind, let's go through the one thing that each projected starter needs to focus on in 2026-27. Can you likely pick multiple things for each? Absolutely, but I tried to settle on one word that best describes how they can help this revamped Bulls team.

Josh Giddey – Composure

Mar 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) gestures to Chicago Bulls guard Rob Dillingham (7) during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Giddey may be considered part of this young core, but it's time for the 23-year-old to be one of the adults in the room.

Giddey will be entering his sixth season of NBA action. As far as experience goes on this roster, he will be one of a select few who have played in a variety of environments. In other words, Giddey is used to change and watching an identity come together, for better or for worse. His job now is to put what he's learned to use and help ensure that this new-look organization gets a new era started on the right foot.

How can he do that? Well, by being the player who drives the ship. He must be a grounding presence that gets everyone involved, especially the team's two talented young wings. Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson are easily the most important players on this roster, and Giddey has the kind of playmaking IQ to help both continue to trend in the right direction.

Speaking of which, Giddey needs to be the one who is consistently pushing the tempo in the transition and rewarding his teammates for hustling hard. This includes new big man Nic Claxton, who might very well be the most athletic roll man and lob threat that Giddey has played with during his career.

Will there be as many scoring opportunities for Giddey this season? Probably not, but that might be for the better. What Giddey should be far more focused on is limiting his turnovers and promoting an offense that takes full advantage of his teammates' explosiveness.

Likewise, Giddey needs to maintain his newfound composure from behind the arc. The guard shot a solid 36.4 percent from deep on a career-high 5.2 attempts a night last season. With Norman Powell being the only proven floor spacer in the backcourt, Giddey has to continue to force opposing defenses to close out on him.

Norman Powell – Leadership

Jan 29, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) drives to the basket against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Norman Powell was brought to Chicago to do one thing: Lead by example.

Many were surprised when rumors surfaced that the Chicago Bulls were homing in on Norman Powell as a free-agent target. The 33-year-old was fresh off the best season of his career with the Miami Heat, even earning his first-ever All-Star appearance. All things considered, those kinds of players don't normally fit with a rebuilding team.

However, new front office leader Bryson Graham is trying to do things right. Are the Bulls focused far more on that future than the present? Yes. But you can't expect players to develop without help on and off the court. Powell will provide both.

Powell has played in a long list of roles over his NBA career. He's been a sparkplug off the bench, a role-playing starter, and a go-to scorer. Additionally, Powell has garnered loads of postseason experience over his years with the Raptors, Clippers, and Heat. He even saw what it takes to win a title in 2019 with the Raptors.

The Bulls may not be destined for the postseason in 2026-27, but Powell can help these young players understand how playoff teams operate. He can give them an idea of what kind of work ethic it takes to compete night in and night out.

Meanwhile, on the court, he can also take over in key moments down the stretch. One of the best ways to learn is by executing in crunch time, and Powell has done that time and again throughout his career. The 39.6 percent success rate from downtown can't be overlooked, as well. His elite shooting ability will only help open up the floor more for players like Buzelis, Wilson, and even Dailyn Swain to play their game.

Matas Buzelis – Scoring

Mar 28, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) tips in a rebound during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls need Matas Buzelis to expand his game on both sides of the ball. But as far as this season goes, they should want to see him in full attack mode offensively.

While Norman Powell was brought in to help carry some of the scoring load, this Bulls team clearly lacks some offensive pop. Sure, the hope is that Caleb Wilson can put together some big nights, but you can't expect the rookie to be a go-to scoring threat on Day 1. Buzelis, on the other hand, is entering Year 3 and took a massive step in the right direction last season.

The forward averaged 20.2 points a night over his last 19 games of the season while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. He fought his way to the free throw for nearly four trips a night, as well as had a 41-point outburst against the Warriors on the road. Buzelis has only looked more and more comfortable with the ball in his hands, and we all know he has the kind of verticality to be a real threat when moving downhill.

Speaking of which, Buzelis singled out Deni Avdija as a player he wants to learn from heading into this next season. The Portland Trail Blazers forward just had a breakout, All-Star-level season because of his ability to relentlessly attack the cup. Not to mention, new Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter was the one who oversaw that Avdija breakout, meaning perhaps he is ready to uplift Buzelis in the same way.

Regardless, this Bulls team is going to need reliable sources of offense, and Buzelis has always had the upside to be an incredibly well-rounded scorer. The breakout must continue!

Caleb Wilson – Hustle

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the fourth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Expectations are going to be sky-high for Caleb Wilson during his rookie year. His Summer League showing was as impressive as any player's, as he looked even further along than anyone expected. This is particularly true when we consider his 41.0 percent shooting display from downtown. If the jumper translates right away, the sky really is the limit in Year 1.

With that said, the Chicago Bulls shouldn't be setting any kind of standard for Wilson. The No. 4 overall pick holds himself to an extremely high bar as is. Heck, his mentality is just as much a reason to be optimistic about his future as his athletic traits.

Instead, all the Bulls should be asking from Wilson is maximum effort. Is there really any question that he will bring that? No, but you also never quite know how an NBA adjustment will impact a player mentally. It can be hard to stay locked in at times, specifically in a rebuilding environment. Plus, every first-year player eventually hits the rookie wall, which can be a real challenge to overcome.

This is why Wilson's one job is to back up all his talk and stay motivated through the inevitable ups and downs. Plus, he is such an athletic freak that as long as he hustles hard, he is bound to come up with some key plays in some very big moments. Wilson is just that special!

Nic Claxton – Efficiency

Mar 29, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) before the start of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls are clearly high on what Nic Claxton can offer. They may not have given up anything for his services, but they did commit to paying him $20+ million in each of the next two seasons. Think about all the other ways they could have used that cap space!

Nevertheless, Claxton gives the Bulls the kind of big man they haven't had in quite some time. The best version of him is a highly productive rim protector who scores off athletic rolls to the rim and second-chance points. Now ... will the Bulls get the best version of him? It's a fair question. His impact has diminished pretty significantly on both ends over the last few years. Some think it could simply be the situation. Others think Claxton has genuinely lost a step.

Claxton doesn't necessarily have to be his old self in Chicago, though. In fact, as far as the defensive end goes, I actually think he will have some pretty good help with the length of Buzelis and Wilson on the floor. What I'd rather see from him is a return to being the efficient finisher that he once was. Again, for a Bulls team limited on offense and likely hoping to feast at the rim, this could be what proves most helpful.

Claxton's 57.1 percent success rate from the field was a far cry from his 70.5 percent clip in 2022-23. No one is saying he needs to get back to that elite mark, but can he creep back over 60+ percent on a limited workload? With a set-up man like Giddey, it feels possible.

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