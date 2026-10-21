Bulls Crash Course: 5 Burning Questions About the Raptors Before Opening Night

Let the games begin – literally!

One day after the NBA officially tipped off with three marquee matchups, the Chicago Bulls will suit up for their first regular-season game. Their new era will begin on the road against the Toronto Raptors. Much like the Bulls, Toronto went through some of their own significant changes this offseason. Unlike the Bulls, those changes are expected to push them further toward another trip to the NBA Finals.

With that in mind, we asked Raptors On SI Publisher Jeremy Brener five questions ahead of the opening night battle. Let's learn a little bit more about a team the Bulls will face three times this season.

Q: Obviously, there is a lot being made of Kawhi Leonard returning to Toronto, and rightfully so. But is this the optimal group to have around someone like him?

Jeremy Brener: I think so, because it's ambitious to think that Leonard can be the best player on a championship team in 2027. The Raptors have a better candidate for that role in Scottie Barnes, who can be a more optimal pairing than Brandon Ingram was alongside him last season.

The team is hoping to be one of the better defensive units in the league, and as a former Defensive Player of the Year, Leonard completely fits that mold. There would probably be more optimism if there were an additional shooting specialist or two around Leonard, but the team is counting on RJ Barrett and Ja’Kobe Walter, among others, to step up to the plate.

Q: Who is a quietly important player on the Raptors that Bulls fans should have an eye on in the opener?

JB: I'm going to throw Ja’Kobe Walter back into the spotlight here once again. Walter is beginning his third season in the league, and he started for Leonard when Leonard was not in the starting lineup himself.

Walter will be a strong bench player who can erupt for a 15-to-20-point scoring night if his shot is on par. He's working on becoming a two-way wing. The Raptors need him to be in the second unit, and it wouldn't surprise me if he takes that role by the horns immediately out of the gate.

Q: Which player on the Bulls is the most worrisome for this specific Raptors team?

JB: The Raptors have a good idea of what Norman Powell can do, and his role on this Bulls team should be an interesting one to monitor. Powell comes to the Bulls expected to be a top scoring option and the veteran voice of the group. It still remains to be seen how exactly Powell is going to mesh with this group, but this game against the Raptors should give Bulls fans an idea.

Q: If the Bulls pull off the upset, what do you think went wrong for Toronto?

JB: The Raptors' defense has one major weakness: the center position, where Jakob Poeltl plays. His durability does spark concerns for the Raptors, and he likely won't be in the game longer than any of the other starters. That will force the Raptors to go small in the second unit, which the Bulls could take advantage of with their size. This is the burning question for the Raptors this season, and it will likely determine how successful they are in their run toward the playoffs.

Q: What is your final score prediction and why?

JB: While there are concerns with the frontcourt, I do like the Raptors to win at home in their opener. The Bulls present a tough first game as a young team with a lot of upside, but Toronto should win this one, 112-105.

Note: I also answered five questions about the Bulls for Jeremy's Raptors page, so feel free to give that look!

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