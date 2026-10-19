Bulls Roster Update: Team Appears Set After Multiple Camp Invites Waived

With the Chicago Bulls wrapping up their preseason on Friday, the team has essentially finalized its roster for its regular season opener on October 21.

After their explosive victory over a short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves squad, Bryson Graham proceeded to waive four training camp invites. Brandon Boston Jr., Orlando Robinson, Drew Peterson, and Jalen Bridges were all shown the door, per Bulls PR. While each appeared briefly during the Bulls' preseason run, no one managed to stand out and make a legitimate push for a roster spot.

To be sure, the door seemingly closed for all the Bulls' training camp invitees once they inked Jordan Hawkins to the third and final two-way spot. Boston Jr. and Peterson, in particular, previously felt like the best options to fight for that two-way deal. The former crossed paths with Graham in New Orleans during the 2024-25 season, while the latter had prior two-way experience and was known for his long-range shot.

Indeed, the Bulls came into preseason prep with a lack of backcourt depth and shooting. Nevertheless, they traded for Buddy Hield shortly before camp and were quick to sign Hawkins after he was let go by the Memphis Grizzlies. Both had their moments in preseason play, with Hawkins even draining four triples in the team's outing against the Timberwolves.

The expectation now should be that all four of the waived players make their way to the Bulls' G League affiliate. It's certainly possible that another team swoops in to offer one a two-way deal. Boston Jr. has shown some flashes overseas, while Peterson is a solid long-range shooter who's held multiple two-way deals before. Still, this feels far from a guarantee after the modest preseason performances.

Bulls Leaving Open a Roster Spot ...

Sep 28, 2026; Chiacgo, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President - Basketball Operations Bryson Graham, left, speaks during media day. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there is still time for the Chicago Bulls to make some roster changes ahead of Opening Night, things are likely set in stone. With their decision to waive the players above, their roster sits at 14 players, with all three two-way contract slots filled.

Josh Giddey (G)

Tre Jones (G)

Norman Powell (G)

Buddy Hield (G)

Dailyn Swain (G/F)

Isaac Okoro (F)

Matas Buzelis (F)

Caleb Wilson (F)

Leonard Miller (F)

Patrick Williams (F)

Noa Essengue (F)

Jalen Smith (C)

Zach Collins (C)

Nic Claxton (C)

Jaylin Sellers* (G)

Jordan Hawkins* (G)

Tobe Awaka* (C)

*two-way contract

Of course, this means that the Chicago Bulls will continue to operate with one full-time roster spot open. This has long felt like the most probable approach for Bryson Graham, who has been very open about prioritizing the future and maintaining maximum flexibility. By keeping the chair free, he will have the opportunity to either pursue a salary-dump trade or potentially target an outcast young talent later in the year.

With the season starting in a mere two days, most of the talk will be about what happens on the court. More specifically, the steps taken by Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis will be at the forefront of most conversations. With that said, we can't forget everything that's still happening behind the scenes for this new-look organization. Graham is only in the early stages of building a new culture and setting this team up for long-term success. His rush not to carry a full roster underscores just that and serves as a reminder of the opportunities that remain at the Bulls' disposal.

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