Bulls' Two Biggest Concerns Already Impossible to Ignore – How Do They Adjust?

Film session isn't going to be pretty for the Chicago Bulls.

Their opening night matchup with the Toronto Raptors was a historic beatdown. Rebuilding or not, it was the kind of performance where some genuine early concerns set in. Even more troubling, their biggest issues came in two areas that were discussed heavily during the offseason.

Indeed, it's never great to have your biggest fears validated! Let's talk about two areas where things went very south and how the Bulls may be able to adjust this weekend.

Lack of Ball-Handling ...

Oct 21, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Bulls guard Norman Powell (24) battles for the ball with Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (30) during the third quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls looked like they were playing with oven mitts dipped in Vaseline on Wednesday night.

While that may sound a bit harsh, stacking 27 turnovers on opening night warrants such a description. This marked their most turnovers in a single game since February 23, 2020, when they beat the Washington Wizards 126-117. In fact, since the turn of the century, this is only the 11th time the Bulls have coughed it up 27 times.

To say things were a hot mess in Toronto would be a true understatement, and it validates some of the concern that set in during the preseason. Aside from Josh Giddey and Tre Jones, there aren't many players on this current roster that you can trust to initiate offense, especially in the halfcourt. The Toronto Raptors were well aware of that shortcoming, pressuring the ball like crazy above the three-point line.

Even Giddy, who disclosed a wrist issue following the game, looked incredibly uncomfortable moving the ball. He contributed five turnovers. The worst offender, however, was Caleb Wilson. He finished the night with a staggering nine turnovers, aiding in the rookie making some unflattering history. Chicago has been extremely willing to hand Wilson the ball, even allowing him to bring it up the court a fair amount. However, Splitter may be forced to rethink that approach early on this season.

To be sure, playing through mistakes is going to be part of the story for everyone this year. But you also don't want to set a player up to fail or hurt his confidence. Finding ways to get Wilson the ball more in the flow of the offense should be a bigger focus over the next couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are going to need some guys to step up. Norman Powell was brought to Chicago to be a stabilizing force offensively. He may not be a pass-first guy, but he is a capable ball-handler with a good basketball IQ. Not to mention, even if he can find a better rhythm scoring the ball, this is bound to open up the floor and give everyone more room to work.

With all that said, there is a slight chance the Bulls simply went up against one of their worst possible matchups to start the season. Toronto is built to be one of the best defenses in the NBA, having a slew of long and athletic wings that can put pressure on the perimeter and clog up the lane. Milwaukee nor Washington is expected to be nearly as intimidating, so perhaps the Bulls can settle into a better rhythm this weekend.

Three-Point Shooting ...

Oct 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark (7) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryson Graham fully recognized that three-point shooting was a weakness for the Chicago Bulls after draft night. The lead executive selected two wings with unproven jumpers, adding them to a young core that already featured two players with a modest stroke.

Fast forward to free agency, and he attempted to address that hole with the signing of Norman Powell. He also wouldn't stop there, targeting Buddy Hield in a trade before bringing Jordan Hawkins into the mix on a two-way contract. Powell and Hield, in particular, are two high-level shooting threats. But will they really be enough to solve the problem?

It's a fair question, especially after the Bulls went a ghastly 4-for-36 from behind the arc on opening night. Powell went a mere 2-for-6, while Hield played under 14 minutes and shot 0-for-3. The team's young core of Caleb Wilson, Matas Buzelis, and Josh Giddey combined for ONE made triple on 16 attempts.

Look, the Bulls aren't going to shoot that poorly every night. We also have to, again, tip our cap to the Raptors' defense for forcing Chicago into tough shots. And yet, we all know how important adequate floor spacing is in today's NBA, and the Bulls simply don't have the kind of shooting lineup that will strike fear in opposing teams.

How do you adjust? That's where the ball-handling comes in! The Bulls need to consistently get ahead of the defense in transition, find cutters in the halfcourt, and use the drive-and-kick to create easier looks.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news