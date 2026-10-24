Bulls vs. Wizards Injury Report: No Caleb Wilson vs. AJ Dybantsa? Noa Essengue News

Chicago Bulls fans (probably): "AJ Dybantsa doesn't want that smoke!"

In the hours leading up to the Bulls' home opener against the Washington Wizards, No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa has been ruled out. He will miss his third consecutive game due to an ankle injury. He did compete in all four of the Wizards' preseason games but has yet to be cleared for his official NBA debut.

To be sure, the injury does not appear serious for Dybantsa, but it's no surprise to see the franchise practicing an abundance of caution with its new cornerstone piece. Eyes will now shift to Monday's outing against the Charlotte Hornets as the young forward's potential first game.

Nevertheless, the news will undoubtedly disappoint Bulls fans, who will pack the United Center for the first time this season. While they will still get to see their fair share of star talent with Anthony Davis and Trae Young on the floor, the Caleb Wilson vs. Dybantsa showdown was arguably the biggest draw.

Wilson has been outspoken about believing he is the best in the class, and the two sides have already missed one chance to battle in Summer League. The Wizards sat Dybantsa in Las Vegas before the Bulls' meeting with the Wizards. The next opportunity for Wilson and Dybantsa to meet will be on November 20, when Washington returns to the United Center for an NBA Cup game.

In other news, the Bulls did add a new name to the injury report on Saturday. Noa Essengue is said to be dealing with a right head contusion. The good news is that he is still listed as probable for the 7:00 p.m. CT tip-off, but it will undoubtedly be something to monitor after his big night in Milwaukee.

The second-year forward had easily the most impactful game of his young NBA career. While he only finished with 4 points, fans saw him make a legitimate difference on the defensive end. He had a fantastic block and three steals, using his length along the perimeter to cause some real problems for the Bucks down the stretch.

All things considered, it was the kind of outing for Essengue that will almost surely earn him more minutes. Whether those minutes come this evening, however, is something we'll have to wait and see.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Nic Claxton – OUT (hamstring)

Noa Essengue – PROBABLE (head)

Washington Wizards Injury Report

AJ Dybantsa – OUT (ankle)

Tristan Vukcevic – OUT (hip)

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