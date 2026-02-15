Chicago Bulls All-Stars: Every Player to Make the Big Game

The NBA All-Star Game, once again, will tip-off without a Chicago Bulls representative on the floor.

Unfortunately for the organization, this has become an all-too-familiar trend. The mediocre Bulls have only seen three players crack the big event over the last decade, and only seven have made the game since the turn of the century.

DeMar DeRozan serves as the most recent player to appear in the league's marquee event, cracking the game as a reserve during the 2022-23 season. He also made it the year prior during his first full season in a Bulls uniform. Zach LaVine joined him for that contest as a reserve, marking his second consecutive All-Star appearance. The Bulls then have to go all the way back to 2016-17 to find their last All-Star. Jimmy Butler made it during the organization's infamous "Three Alphas" Era.

Speaking of which, Butler sits in rather rare air. He is one of only eight players in the Chicago Bulls' franchise history to have made at least three All-Star games. Butler and Derrick Rose are the only two to accomplish this since Michael Jordan. The list also includes Scottie Pippen, Artis Gilmore, Norm Van Lier, Chet Walker, and Bob Love.

His Airness leads the way with 12 appearances all-time, while Pippen sits in second with seven nods. Interestingly enough, however, the player with the third-most trips to All-Star Weekend is the late Chet Walker. Still seventh on the franchise's all-time scoring list, Walker was among the league's most consistent scoring threats for much of the 70s. The bulk of his damage came at the free throw line, where he was remarkably efficient over his career.

If we're looking at the full picture, the Bulls have done well for themselves when it comes to All-Star recognition. A handful of franchises have a far less glamorous list to tout. However, the NBA is a 'what have you done for me lately' kind of league, and there is no question the Bulls have suffered from a real lack of star power in recent years.

Is anyone on this current roster capable of joining this list? More importantly, could anyone become only the fourth player to hear their name called four times? Both Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis have shown promise early in their Bulls tenure, but that's still a tall ask.

If one thing is for sure, the Bulls are banking on their ability to keep climbing the ranks. Their latest roster teardown has put both at the forefront of their next roster iteration. If either is destined to become the next All-Star piece, we're likely to know sooner rather than later.

Full List of Chicago Bulls All-Stars

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Team LeBron guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots against Team Durant in the first quarter during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Note: List is organized in order of appearance

– DeMar DeRozan (2x)

– Zach LaVine (2x)

– Jimmy Butler (3x)

– Pau Gasol (x2)

– Joakim Noah (x2)

– Luol Deng (x2)

– Derrick Rose (x3)

– Michael Jordan (x12)

– Scottie Pippen (x7)

– BJ Armstrong

– Horace Grant

– Reggie Theus (x2)

– Artis Gilmore (x4)

– Norm Van Lier (x3)

– Chet Walker (x4)

– Bob Love (x3)

– Jerry Sloan (x2)

– Bob Boozer

– Guy Rodgers

