Chicago Bulls Draft Picks: Full List of Future Selections & What They Can Trade
The Chicago Bulls may be stuck in mediocrity, but they have a potential way out.
Few teams in the NBA possess the kind of flexibility that Arturas Karnisovas and his front office currently have. The decision to finally move off Zach LaVine during the 2025 trade deadline paved the way for significant cap space, as well as provided them with additional expiring contracts to open doors in the trade market.
More notable, however, is the fact that the Bulls have maintained full control of all their future first-round draft picks. The last time the organization sent away a future pick came during the 2021 offseason, when they sent a protected 2025 first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs in the DeMar DeRozan sign-and-trade. Nevertheless, the Bulls ended up getting that pick back as part of the LaVine deal, selecting Noa Essengue No. 12 overall.
Indeed, Karnisovas has clearly been hesitant to trade picks after moving three in an effort to build the failed Vucevic-LaVine-DeRozan core. While one can make the case that he has been too cautious, there is no question that it has led the Bulls to an advantageous spot as they look to jumpstart a new era.
The NBA is a superstar league, and the Bulls now have multiple paths to go down in an effort to find their next centerpiece. The team can either look to cash in on their bevy of picks in the trade market or look to prioritize lottery odds to add high-upside talent in the draft.
All things considered, this feels particularly important to keep in mind as the 2026 NBA trade deadline looms. If the Bulls wanted to get frisky and throw their hat in the ring for someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo, they may have a puncher's chance. If they wanted to add to their draft arsenal and look to improve their lottery odds in the process, they could try to do just that with their seven expiring contracts. The main point is that they have multiple options on the table, and there is no better time than now to pick a direction.
Anyway, below you will find the full list of first and second round Chicago Bulls draft picks, as well as a reminder of which are currently eligible to be dealt. Feel free to keep this tab open as you fire up the old trade machine!
First Round Picks
2026 – OWN
2026 – PORTLAND (lottery protected)
2027 – OWN
2028 – OWN
2029 – OWN
2030 – OWN
2031 – OWN
2032 – OWN
Which picks can be traded? The Chicago Bulls can currently outright trade five future first-round picks. This includes every other pick between 2026 and 2032, as well as the Portland Trail Blazers lottery-protected selection. The reason they can not move all eight is because of the NBA's Stepien Rule, which prohibits teams from trading draft picks in back-to-back drafts. If they decided to move their 2026 pick, the only way they could trade their 2027 pick is on draft night. One other alternative would be to offer up a pick swap, which means the Bulls could give a team the chance to exchange picks if the Bulls' selection was higher on the board.
What if the Trail Blazers pick doesn't convery this season? The Portland Trail Blazers pick has until 2028 to convey. If it doesn't go to the Bulls by then, it will turn into a second round pick.
Second Round Picks
2028 – OWN
2029 – OWN
2030 – OWN
2031 – OWN
2032 – OWN
Which picks can be traded? There are no restrictions on trading second round picks. The Bulls are eligible to move all picks as of now.
