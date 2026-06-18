Could the Bulls Now Draft a Top Center Following the Tiago Splitter Hire?

The Chicago Bulls will officially have another voice in the room on NBA Draft night.

On Wednesday, the organization introduced Tiago Splitter as its next head coach. The move came less than a week before the first round of the draft tips off, where the Bulls will hold selections at No. 4 and No. 15. The name sent in for Commissioner Adam Silver to read will ultimately be Bryson Graham's decision to make. But the lead executive has said it himself since his arrival: Everyone will have a voice.

Of course, this will include the franchise's new head coach, who happens to be a former NBA big man with a championship under his belt. Might it be a tad simplistic to assume Splitter will be extra drawn to the centers in this draft class? Sure. At the end of the day, he knows what it takes to make a high-caliber NBA player, regardless of where they stand on the floor.

At the same time, he knows better than most what it takes to succeed at that specific position. And that shouldn't be ignored!

Indeed, one has to imagine Graham will ask for Splitter's input on the top centers in this class. This feels like reason enough for us to review two of the best options on the board, especially as we think more about what the Bulls could do with their second pick of the first round.

Aday Mara

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) celebrates the team’s NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship victory Monday, April 6, 2026, after defeating the UConn Huskies 69-63 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aday Mara was on our radar a couple of months back, but the further Michigan got into the NCAA Tournament, the less the big man was discussed. To be sure, this wasn't because of Mara's poor play or lower draft stock. In fact, it was the exact opposite.

Mara is now widely considered to go ahead of where the Bulls are slated to pick at No. 15. Why? Well, the Spanish big man offers the kind of intimidating size that is becoming extremely popular again in the NBA. He stands an absurd seven-foot-three and is fresh off averaging 2.6 blocks a night for the Wolverines. On top of that, he shot a highly efficient 66.8 percent from the field and displayed good touch around the rim.

Mara may not be as physically imposing as some expect, which shows up slightly in his rebounding numbers. But there is no doubt he has the size and length to be a high-end rim protector at the next level. Likewise, Mara has some rare vision for his size. He averaged 2.6 assists a night and was a true offensive hub at times throughout the year. So while he is far from ever being a floor-spacing big, teams can create an intriguing offense around him thanks to his passing feel.

For what it's worth, this is particularly why Mara feels like the kind of player Splitter could be attracted to. A more cerebral big man in his own right, Splitter knows the value a high-IQ center can bring to the table. He even talked about this during his introductory press conference, essentially saying that not all centers can be put in the same box when addressing his uncharacteristic coaching journey.

Splitter has also gotten used to having a young, savvy center to coach up. He worked with Alperen Sengun in Houston and is fresh off helping Donovan Clingan improve in Portland. What if he wants Mara to be his next big project?

It would almost certainly take a trade-up ... but which team has been tied heavily to investigating a possible move? Most have assumed the Bulls would target a guard in a trade up the draft board. However, what if they have actually had an eye on Mara, and Splitter helps push that interest over the edge?

Heck, even that Sun-Times report that suggested the Bulls would only consider moving up a spot or two fits with a potential Mara pursuit. While the Michigan standout has been mocked inside the Top 10 at times, there are some who still believe he could land in that late-lottery range. If that is the case, the Bulls may want to pick up the phone.

Hannes Steinbach

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) shoots a free throw against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls could leave this draft with the best of both worlds. Caleb Wilson would offer them an explosive power forward with one of the highest ceilings in the draft. Hannes Steinbach would offer them a physical beast with a fundamentally sound skillset.

A Freshman at Washington, Steinbach had one of the strongest seasons of any college big man. He averaged 18.5 points with 11.8 rebounds and 2.3 stocks (steals + blocks) per game. He also shot a solid 57.7 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from long range.

Widely considered the best pure rebounder in the draft, Steinbach has the kind of sticky hands and large build that will immediately fit in the NBA. Especially when we consider that Splitter's Portland squad was among the best offensive rebounding teams in the NBA, Steinbach's 4.2 a night with the Huskies might stand out.

Again, Steinbach isn't the most jaw-dropping athlete, but he has the kind of footwork and finishing ability to contribute consistently on offense. The near seven-footer also runs the court pretty well and can glide his way through traffic better than one would expect. His jump shot is pretty clean, as well. Whether or not he will truly turn into a long-range threat remains up in the air, but he clearly isn't afraid to put in the work and take the open looks.

The big question with Steinbach centers around his upside. It's not hard to see a future for him in the NBA, but does he have enough to his game to become a real high-level starter? Can the three-pointer become above-average, or will the rim protection look better than expected?

Those are the questions the Bulls will have to ask themselves if he is on the board at No. 15. With that said, they may now be particularly well-equipped to push Steinbach in the right direction with Splitter in town. The two undoubtedly share some similarities as players, relying more on a combination of physicality and skill than raw athleticism.

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