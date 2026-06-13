Bulls Will Reportedly Only Trade Up From No. 15 Under One Condition

With the NBA Draft less than two weeks away, the Chicago Bulls have been talked about plenty.

The only current team with two picks in the Top 15, the organization is going to make some noise on June 23rd, no matter what. With that said, as one of the few franchises with a completely new front office and a blank slate, there is a chance they plan to make a racket.

Speculation has run rampant in recent days and weeks about the Bulls eyeing a potential trade up from No. 15. A lot of that has been fueled by their pre-draft workout list. New lead executive Bryson Graham has not hesitated to bring in several players who are expected to go well before he's on the clock a second time.

Top guards like Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings, and Keaton Wagler have each made a stop in Chicago this month. Tennessee forward Nate Ament is also said to have visited with the Bulls, who many believe will be selected in the 10-14 range.

This makes it hard not to wonder if the Bulls could look to immediately pair Caleb Wilson with a long-term backcourt running mate. It would undoubtedly be an aggressive move by the first-year front office, but it could also pay off tremendously down the road.

Nevertheless, the idea has always felt a little far-fetched. Graham insisted during his introductory press conference that this would be a process. Not to mention, with how deep this draft is, there is a very good chance that a projected lottery pick slips into the Bulls' lap if they stay put.

Longtime Bulls beat reporter Joe Cowley recently commented on this during an episode of the Bulls REKAP podcast. He advised that fans pump the brakes on a big climb up the draft board. However, that doesn't mean he fully shut down the move.

“From what I’ve been told, the only way they would move up from this 15th pick is a spot or two," Cowley said. "Whether it’s Charlotte, Miami, whoever it is in that 13/14 range, it would be just, ‘hey, we really like this guy, and we know you like Yaxel or Mara, and we won’t pick them. Let’s flip, and we’ll give you two seconds.’ It would be small. It would be a small jump.”

So ... Will the Bulls Seek a Trade Up?

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) goes to the basket against UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

All things considered, Joe Cowley's remarks are why we've repeatedly used the term "due diligence" when discussing the Chicago Bulls' workout list.

The Bulls would be silly not to bring in as many players as possible. The draft is all about gaining as much intel as possible to make the most informed decision. Chicago needs to be positive that they are making the right decision at No. 4, as well as be prepared for a world in which one of these players shockingly stumbles down the board. It's happened before.

Speaking of which, the situation that Cowley mapped out happens all the time. Every team's board is different. If the Bulls feel highly about someone who is unexpectedly at No. 13 or No. 14, they might as well see if a team is willing to strike a deal. And vice versa! What if a rival team is confident they can get their guy in the Bulls' spot? They might as well call up Graham and see if they can get a couple of assets to move back, even if they're minor.

At the end of the day, this approach just makes way more sense for where Chicago is at. The last thing that Graham wants to do is go too big too soon. The Bulls are in a rare position with all their future draft capital and financial flexibility. Forking some of that over for a chance to move up is something you do when you're closer to contention. The Bulls are starting from the ground floor, so no skipping s

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