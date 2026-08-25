Dream Bulls Trade Target: Would the 76ers Deal Labaron Philon Jr. for Big Man Help?

With the start of NBA training camps still roughly a month away, it's the perfect time to unleash your last few irrational offseason thoughts!

Indeed, reality is going to set in very soon, especially for a rebuilding organization like the Chicago Bulls. As exciting as this summer has been, new front office leader Bryson Graham has been pretty darn clear about his intentions. This isn't going to be some kind of fast and dynamic turnaround. The Bulls are finally embracing the rebuild that fans have wanted for years. Getting back on a winning track is going to be a multi-year process.

Regardless, none of this is to say fans shouldn't be excited about what's to come in 2026-27. Watching the development of Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis could prove extremely rewarding. A fresh start also means there are plenty more moves to make for this roster. The possibilities are endless!

That's why I thought it couldn't hurt to throw one last crazy trade idea at the wall. We've talked a lot about the possibility of the Bulls targeting a remaining restricted free agent. Bennedict Mathurin, in particular, has been tied directly to the franchise and would bolster a relatively weak backcourt. But what if the Bulls went after another – and younger – two-guard who could make even more sense with their rebuild?

Labaron Philon Jr., come on down!

Could Bulls Pry Labaron Philon Jr. Away From 76ers?

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the twenty second pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. after he was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the world of reckless aggregation, I feel the need to make something very clear: The Chicago Bulls have not been connected to a Labaron Philon Jr. trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. This is merely a fun thought experiment during a dead period of the NBA calendar. Nothing more.

Having said that ... would anyone be surprised if a rumor like this did emerge down the road? The Philadelphia 76ers made their intentions very clear this offseason. The franchise remains in full win-now mode, acquiring Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics and signing LeBron James out of free agency. They even bolstered their supporting cast with veteran additions like Dean Wade, Anfernee Simons, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

This obviously made it easy to wonder whether a rookie guard fits into that equation. Heck, Philon Jr. already felt like a pretty surprising draft pick before these moves. Sure, the fact that he fell to No. 22 made it hard for the 76ers not to snag him, but they already have two young backcourt building blocks in Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

Add in the signing of someone like Simons – albeit on a short-term deal – and Philon Jr. could very well be warming the bench for a strong part of his rookie year. There is even a good chance this ends up being the case in Year 2, as Philly has apparently constructed this to be at least a two-year Finals-contending window.

Meanwhile, it might as well be recess at the United Center! The Bulls are in full-blown developmental mode and could immediately give a player like Philon Jr. tons of room to operate. The shooting guard position, in particular, is lacking a future building block. Some believe that Dailyn Swain could turn into a guard, but he may very well be best suited as a forward. Not to mention, there are still major questions regarding his ability to be a primary ball-handler.

None of that is to say Philon Jr. is a sure thing, but the former Alabama standout was among the most talented ball-handlers in the class! He's an incredibly shifty player with a true three-level scoring skill set. In his sophomore campaign with the Crimson Tide, he averaged 22.0 points and 5.0 assists on 50.1 percent shooting from the field and 39.9 percent shooting from downtown.

No, Philon Jr. isn't the most jaw-dropping athlete, but he has a great ability to play at his own speed and get to his spots. The mid-range jumper is silky smooth, and the finishing only looked better in Year 2.

It's not difficult to envision a world where he's suited up next to Josh Giddey. The two are both very active in the open floor, and the improvement Philon Jr. has shown behind the arc makes him a more intriguing catch-and-shoot threat. Plus, despite not being the most intimidatingly sized, Philon Jr. has been an aggressive defender in the past.

Philon Jr. did work out with the Chicago Bulls ahead of draft night, and many believed he could be an option for Graham at No. 15. Again, none of that guarantees that the Bulls would go out of their way to trade for him, but there is little denying it's a better fit than what Philon Jr. is facing in Philly.

22nd overall pick Labaron Philon Jr. made his debut as a Sixer at NBA Summer League!



🔔 18.5 PPG

🔔 3.5 RPG

🔔 5.8 APG

🔔 1.5 SPG



Next stop: Rookie season in Philadelphia! pic.twitter.com/sUFJg88kU2 — NBA (@NBA) July 22, 2026

Ok, but how could the Bulls pique the 76ers' interest? It likely wouldn't be easy. Philon Jr. is still a cost-controlled player who could make sense for Philly long-term. Especially if concerns emerge about paying VJ Edgecombe down the road, Philon Jr. could be an interesting pivot. At the same time, the 76ers want that ring and still have a pretty clear roster hole to fill in the frontcourt.

Joel Embiid has refused to stay healthy over the past few years. After losing Andre Drummond, Philly's backup options are currently two unproven commodities: Adem Bona and Ariel Hukporti. Are they really comfortable going into a high-stakes season like that? If not, might Jalen Smith be a worthwhile acquisition?

The big man is coming off a great year in Chicago and would offer a level of versatility that could fit the 76ers' roster quite well. Especially with downhill guys like Brown and James at the wings, having Smith's efficient floor-spacing ability could be a real difference-maker. There was also a rumor earlier this offseason that Philly tried to add Smith at last season's trade deadline. The front office leadership has since changed, but it still speaks to the roster's need for big man help.

To be clear, Smith for Philon Jr. likely isn't going to get Philly to shake hands. But what if the Bulls threw in a handful of second-rounders? I'm sure the 76ers would attempt to grab a protected first, but this feels a little too rich for Bryson Graham's blood. Likewise, we're still talking about a very unproven product in Philon Jr. He would need to have a fiery start to his NBA career – similar to Jared McCain – to reach that kind of return.

Look, the 76ers likely wouldn't entertain many offers at this point in the year. They likely want to get a closer look at Philon Jr. and their team as a whole before making more tweaks. However, what if a frontcourt injury arises? What if they simply want to double down at the trade deadline? The Bulls need to keep their eye on this situation, as Philon Jr. is one of the few trade targets who could make a lot of sense for where the organization is currently at.

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