Did the Bulls Just Get a New Reason to Check in On Bennedict Mathurin?

For a few days there, the Chicago Bulls and Bennedict Mathurin were having the time of their lives on vacation. They met at the hotel bar, hung out every night, and even watched the sunrise with their feet in the sand. Then, it was time to head home.

Sure, the two exchanged numbers and had plans to talk. There was a clear connection there. However, fast forward a few weeks, and it sure feels like life has gotten in the way. Will someone send a text?

We haven't heard much about the Bulls' ties to a Bennedict Mathurin pursuit in recent weeks. The Athletic splashed some cold water on the report, stating that Bryson Graham's interest was overblown. Still, on paper, the idea made sense for a rebuilding team with one roster spot left to play with. Why not add a tough-minded 24-year-old scorer, especially to a backcourt that lacks long-term depth?

Of course, Bulls fans have had their reasons. Mathurin's downhill, on-ball scoring skill set isn't necessarily the best fit with this current young group. He also has a questionable three-point shot to go along with some questionable defensive tools. The Bulls are still trying to cultivate an environment that promotes player development and a cohesive brand of basketball. Would Mathurin help them accomplish that?

At the same time, aren't the Bulls in asset accumulation mode? Mathurin is someone who has proven he can score at this level and has legitimate playoff experience. Chicago is the exact type of team that should consider taking a chance on him regardless of fit ... assuming the price is right.

This has been the main question: What exactly would it take to bring Mathurin in? Getting him on their remaining $9.4 million room option would be perfectly acceptable. But why wouldn't the Clippers just match that offer?

The alternative is coming to terms on a sign-and-trade, which means signing Mathurin to at least a three-year deal. While Chicago seemingly wants to maintain long-term flexibility, one has to wonder if they would do this for only a little over $10.0 million and perhaps just a second-round pick or two.

To be sure, it hasn't felt like the Clippers would be willing to shake hands on that kind of low-cost deal. The longer this stretches out, however, the more eager they may be to come to a conclusion. This is especially true after they just signed another two-guard who could eat into Mathurin's minutes.

What Does Bradley Beal Signing Mean for Bennedict Mathurin?

Jan 14, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Bradley Beal (0) leans on the scorers table as he watches players warm up prior to the game against the Washington Wizards at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To the surprise of many, the Los Angeles Clippers brought back Bradley Beal on a two-year, $13.2 million contract this week. The signing comes in the wake of Beal playing just six games during the 2025-26 season.

It's a very minor deal that isn't going to make much of a dent in the cap sheet. But it's still a deal for a veteran guard who has been among the NBA's elite scorers in the past. While those days may be behind him, it sure feels like you don't bring him back on that contract without plans to play him (if healthy).

Add in Darius Garland, Keaton Wagler, Kris Dunn, and Jordan Miller, and the Clippers now have several backcourt players who could demand some playing time. Where does that leave Mathurin in their eyes?

The Clippers are now at 16 contracts for 2026-27. Re-signing Mathurin will put them at 17, meaning they will have to move off two players. It's easy enough to do, but it just makes you wonder how much they really care about keeping Mathurin around. Not to mention, is Mathurin's camp all that happy with how things have been handled?

If there were any time for talks to resurface, this would be that time. The reality of training camp is starting to set in. A handful of players are going to return to their respective markets in a matter of weeks. Sure, there is still plenty of time for a deal to get done, but this is the point in the summer where restricted free agency can become a real headache.

The Bulls may be able to take advantage of this. Again, you only want to pursue things if it comes at a reasonable cost, but the cost has likely only trended downward over the last couple of weeks. This is also when having as much flexibility as the Bulls currently have can really come in handy. They are in a position to be one of those teams that is always lurking.

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