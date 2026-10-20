Excited Caleb Wilson Breaks Down Mindset Ahead of Big Bulls Debut

When Caleb Wilson stepped in front of the microphones on Monday afternoon, it was business as usual.

Sure, Wilson has yet to even score his first official NBA bucket, but you would've never guessed that as he calmly fielded questions. It's part of what has added to the hype around the No. 4 overall pick. Everything that comes with being the instant young face of a franchise, including the ever-expanding expectations, seems so normal to Wilson.

Wilson was even asked about those lofty expectations just a couple of days out from his big league debut. He essentially shrugged the words off, insisting that he felt both prepared and willing to give himself the necessary grace to grow.

Indeed, Wilson's primary goal as he heads into his first real week of NBA play is all about continuing to learn.

"I want to learn how to play better defense, and I want to really have fun. That's pretty much it," Wilson said. "I'm excited for every game, every opportunity. That's the good thing about the NBA, you're just playing back-to-back-to-back. I'm just really excited for this opportunity to play. I've been waiting on this opportunity my whole life."

The good news for Wilson is that Game 1 is bound to come with plenty of teachable moments. Toronto is suddenly viewed as one of the East's top squads thanks to the return of Kawhi Leonard. Likewise, they have built their reputation largely around playing a physical and defensive-minded brand of basketball with their many long wings.

Speaking of which, the Bulls' absence of Nic Claxton in the middle of the floor will only make life harder for the Bulls. It's likely why Wilson underscored defense as an area he hopes to improve early on. For the Bulls to avoid an ugly start to the year, someone is going to have to step up in the rim protection department.

“It’s really important," Wilson said of helping lock down the paint. "Last game I had two blocks. I’m kind of learning just how to do so many different things. It’s just such a different game than what I was playing a couple of months ago in college. Just having the ability to know when to go and when I can leave to go block and just seeing people’s eyes and things like that are all stuff you learn in the moment. It’s really exciting, but I’m definitely going to be a big part – me and Matas, especially – of protecting the rim and getting out in transition.”

With no Nic Claxton to start the year, Caleb Wilson spoke about stepping up defensively and protecting the paint more.



Said it’s something he started to get a better feel for during preseason, noted his two blocks against Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/8OPSmKEpMU — Elias Schuster (@Schuster_Elias) October 19, 2026

Nevertheless, in terms of size and strength, there are few teams that have as many bodies to throw at Wilson on either end. The Raptors may currently lack their own dependable center option, but that hasn't necessarily stopped them from playing to their preferred identity.

"I'm excited for that matchup," Wilson said with a smile. "It's a heck of a matchup for a rookie going into his first game ... I'm excited to see how I do out there, and it should just be a lot of fun. I know it's going to be a huge game with Kawhi coming back for his first game in Toronto. I feel like it has a good chance to put us on the map."

As eager as Wilson is to make a statement, Tiago Splitter likely isn't as concerned about putting this group on the map from the jump. The new head coach has talked endlessly about tempering expectations and embracing the ups and downs that come with player development. He offered much of the same in the lead-up to opening night, specifically when addressing Wilson's debut.

“Caleb has a thousand things on his mind right now, right? First NBA game, how we play on offense, how we play on defense. There is a lot of things going on. Sometimes, he’s just got to relax a little bit. Go out there and hoop and slowly he’s going to get those things better. I just want to see them enjoying and competing every night. That’s all I ask.”

To be sure, none of this means that winning isn't a goal. Everyone on the court and on the sideline wants to see the score land in their favor on any given night. However, unlike in previous years, how the Bulls achieve that score is going to matter. Splitter and Company will want their young building blocks to be the ones pushing the organization forward. And Wilson currently sits at the top of that tower.

So, how is Wilson preparing for the biggest night of his young career? In the same calm, collected, and confident way he does everything else.

"Go to shootaround, go home, go to sleep, meditate, watch my highlights, and then go from there," Wilson said.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news