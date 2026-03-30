Chicago Bulls at San Antonio Spurs (7:00 CT) – Prediction, Lineups, Injury Report
In this story:
To be honest, I can't think of a more terrifying matchup for this version of the Chicago Bulls than the San Antonio Spurs.
As if playing The Alien that is Victor Wembanyama wasn't scary enough, the Bulls will have to do it with either an undersized or banged-up frontcourt. Even if Nick Richards and Guerschon Yabusele are given the green light, the two are both dealing with ankle sprains that forced them to miss the team's last matchup in Memphis. Jalen Smith is also out for the season and represents the longest-tenured big man on the roster.
On top of that, we are talking about a Bulls team that has given up 123.2 points per game in March. Can you guess who has been the best offense in the NBA this month? That's right, Wemby's Spurs! They have shot roughly 50.0 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from downtown over these last 15 games. Of course, San Antonio has also been one of the best defensive squads all season long, holding teams to the sixth-fewest points in the paint per game.
To the Bulls' credit, they have been surprisingly solid on the offensive end in recent weeks. They have dropped 124 points or more in four of their last seven games. However, the bulk of their damage has been done at the rim. And something tells me that game plan isn't going to work as well tonight!
Prediction: Wemby drops a million ... Spurs win
How to Watch
Who: Chicago Bulls (29-45) at San Antonio Spurs (56-18)
Where: Frost Bank Canter
When: 7:00 PM CT
Watch: Chicago Sports Network
Projected Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
1. Josh Giddey
2. Isaac Okoro
3. Matas Buzelis
4. Leonard Miller
5. Guerschon Yabusele
San Antonio Spurs
1. De'Aaron Fox
2. Stephon Castle
3. Devin Vassell
4. Julian Champagnie
5. Victor Wembanyama
Injury Report
Small ball against Victor Wembanyama? What could go wrong!
Tonight will be a big test for wings like Matas Buzelis and Leonard Miller. The Bulls are going to have to lean on their length and rebounding even more. Both have done a good job of using their size in recent weeks, but San Antonio presents an entirely new challenge. As for keeping up offensively, Josh Giddey is going to have to be even more aggressive with the ball in his hands and avoid letting Stephon Castle knock him off balance.
Chicago Bulls
Guerschon Yabusele – AVAILABLE (ankle)
Nick Richards – OUT (elbow)
Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)
Jalen Smith – OUT FOR SEASON (calf)
Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON (wrist)
Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON (shoulder)
San Antonio Spurs
N/A
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay. He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.Follow Schuster_Elias