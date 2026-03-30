Chicago Bulls at San Antonio Spurs (7:00 CT) – Prediction, Lineups, Injury Report

To be honest, I can't think of a more terrifying matchup for this version of the Chicago Bulls than the San Antonio Spurs.

As if playing The Alien that is Victor Wembanyama wasn't scary enough, the Bulls will have to do it with either an undersized or banged-up frontcourt. Even if Nick Richards and Guerschon Yabusele are given the green light, the two are both dealing with ankle sprains that forced them to miss the team's last matchup in Memphis. Jalen Smith is also out for the season and represents the longest-tenured big man on the roster.

On top of that, we are talking about a Bulls team that has given up 123.2 points per game in March. Can you guess who has been the best offense in the NBA this month? That's right, Wemby's Spurs! They have shot roughly 50.0 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from downtown over these last 15 games. Of course, San Antonio has also been one of the best defensive squads all season long, holding teams to the sixth-fewest points in the paint per game.

To the Bulls' credit, they have been surprisingly solid on the offensive end in recent weeks. They have dropped 124 points or more in four of their last seven games. However, the bulk of their damage has been done at the rim. And something tells me that game plan isn't going to work as well tonight!

Prediction: Wemby drops a million ... Spurs win

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (29-45) at San Antonio Spurs (56-18)

Where: Frost Bank Canter

When: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Isaac Okoro

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Leonard Miller

5. Guerschon Yabusele

San Antonio Spurs

1. De'Aaron Fox

2. Stephon Castle

3. Devin Vassell

4. Julian Champagnie

5. Victor Wembanyama

Injury Report

Mar 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) defends against Chicago Bulls center Nick Richards (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Small ball against Victor Wembanyama? What could go wrong!

Tonight will be a big test for wings like Matas Buzelis and Leonard Miller. The Bulls are going to have to lean on their length and rebounding even more. Both have done a good job of using their size in recent weeks, but San Antonio presents an entirely new challenge. As for keeping up offensively, Josh Giddey is going to have to be even more aggressive with the ball in his hands and avoid letting Stephon Castle knock him off balance.

Chicago Bulls

Guerschon Yabusele – AVAILABLE (ankle)

Nick Richards – OUT (elbow)

Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)

Jalen Smith – OUT FOR SEASON (calf)

Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON (wrist)

Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON (shoulder)

San Antonio Spurs

N/A

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