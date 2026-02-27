Portland Trail Blazers at Chicago Bulls – Starting Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch

Even if the Chicago Bulls pick up their 11th straight loss tonight, it may be viewed as a win down the road.

Owners of a lottery-protected first-round pick from the Trail Blazers, the Bulls should be massive Portland fans for the next month and a half. The team is currently sitting 9th in the Western Conference with the Los Angeles Clippers right on their heels.

While the good news is that it's unlikely they fall out of the Play-In picture altogether, securing at least one home game or climbing up the standings would undoubtedly help pull off a playoff berth. And if there is any draft where the Bulls would love to have two picks inside the Top 20, it would be the one right after a massive deadline sell-off.

For what it's worth, the Trail Blazers have been incredibly up and down over the last couple of weeks. The limited availability of Deni Avdija sure hasn't helped, but this is also to be expected from a very young team still trying to learn how to be consistently competitive. So, will they play down to their competition tonight in Chicago? It's possible, but there is no question that they do have the talent to make it a winless month for the Bulls.

Donovan Clingan is an absolute monster on the glass, and we all know Chicago is strapped for size. Jrue Holiday is also back and wreaking havoc, putting up 22 points against the Timberwolves two nights ago. Jerami Grant is always a threat to score in bunches, Toumani Camara will give Matas Buzelis fits, and Scoot Henderson can ensure the Bulls do not win the bench points battle.

At the end of the day, it's going to take a surprisingly connected effort from this Bulls team to finally get over the hump. One big performance isn't going to be enough, and Buzelis knows that have dropping a career-high against the Hornets.

How to Watch

Who: Portland Trail Blazers (28-31) at Chicago Bulls (24-35)

Where: United Center

When: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Tre Jones

2. Isaac Okoro

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Patrick Williams

5. Guerschon Yabusele

Portland Trail Blazers (UPDATED)

1. Jrue Holiday

2. Kris Murray

3. Toumani Camara

4. Jerami Grant

5. Donovan Clingan (OUT)

Injury News

Feb 9, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) warms up before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls will be without Jalen Smith and Patrick Williams tonight, which is a concerning absence considering the Trail Blazers' rebounding prowess.

Jaden Ivey – OUT (knee)

Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)

Jalen Smith – OUT (calf)

Patrick Williams – OUT (quad)

Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON (toe)

Noa Essengue OUT FOR SEASON (shoulder)



Trail Blazers Injury Report

Deni Avdija – OUT (back)

Donovan Clingan – QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Robert Williams III – QUESTIONABLE (foot)

Yang Hansen – QUESTIONABLE (back)

