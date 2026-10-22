Josh Giddey Reveals He's Playing Through an Injury, Should the Bulls Be Concerned?

Josh Giddey added insult to injury on Wednesday night -- or, rather, injury to insult.

The Chicago Bulls began their new era with the single-worst opening night loss in franchise history. Tiago Splitter's team was run off the court to the tune of a 135-92 beatdown. While it may be only the first game in a long rebuilding season, it still painted a concerning picture about what might rest ahead. The Bulls begin 2026-27 with a gauntlet schedule that sees them play six of their first eight games on the road. They will also face Boston, New York, and Philly a total of six times before November 8.

To make matters worse, they may also have to tackle these games with their point guard playing well below 100 percent. Giddey revealed after the crushing defeat that he sustained a wrist injury during the preseason. The issue occurred during the Bulls' first exhibition meeting against the Phoenix Suns, and it was bad enough that he went on to receive an MRI (h/t K.C. Johnson of CHSN).

The exact results are unclear, but Giddey shared with reporters that the plan is for him to manage the issue throughout the season. For what it's worth, the Bulls have not listed Giddey on the injury report thus far. He also proceeded to play in every game following the preseason opener.

Josh Giddey said postgame that he injured his left wrist during the preseason. Dropped in the fact that it’s something they’ll manage “throughout the season.” Said medical team weighed the options and determined they’ll deal with it that way. Asked if it is a tissue injury,… — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) October 22, 2026

Josh Giddey Playing Through Injury

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) high fives fans after his team's victory over the Phoenix Suns at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Chicago Bulls seemingly believe that the injury isn't bad enough to sideline Josh Giddey, it's hard not to worry after his rough season-opening performance. The guard looked incredibly out of sorts from the jump, finishing with 2 points on 1-10 shooting from the field.

To Giddey's credit, he did at least grab 7 rebounds and dish 6 assists, but the tape speaks for itself. He struggled to get any clean shots off around the paint and turned the ball over five times. Even when attempting to drive and kick, Giddey couldn't get the ball to his teammates cleanly. It was uncharacteristic for such a dynamic playmaker.

Now, is it possible that Giddey's struggles have far more to do with the Raptors' defense and the general newness of the Bulls' roster? Absolutely. Toronto has tons of length and plays extremely physically. Their ball pressure was giving everyone on the team problems. Likewise, this is an adjustment period for everyone. Giddey will learn a lot more about how to find his new teammates as the weeks go by.

Still, this previously undisclosed wrist injury is going to be something to monitor. Giddey is a fundamental part of what the Bulls are trying to do offensively. It's his job to maximize what the Bulls' many athletic young wings can bring to the table, let alone provide his own consistent scoring impact. Tiago Splitter has also talked countless times about the need for Giddey to keep the turnovers down and run an efficient show. The Bulls had 27 turnovers on opening night.

It feels like only a matter of time before we get some clarification on just how serious this issue is for the jumbo guard. Once again, the fact that he isn't on the injury report and started tonight should help ease some concerns, but it's certainly a storyline to watch.

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