Derrick Rose has been welcomed to the Chicago Bulls' most prestigious club.

As the hometown hero prepares to have his iconic No. 1 hoisted into the rafters at the United Center, two of the players he will join provided their stamp of approval. The organization first released a video message from Michael Jordan on Saturday afternoon. Known as the greatest to ever do it, the former six-time champion tipped his cap to Rose with a heartwarming message.

"Derrick, congratulations on the retirement of your jersey. Very happy for you. You have an unbelievable career," Jordan says. "You really represented the city of Chicago, the Chicago Bulls, your family, and yourself very, very well. I'm very proud of you, and I'm very happy for your special night. Looking forward to coming to the United Center and seeing your jersey hanging up there with my jersey. Congratulations and enjoy your night."

While seeing the banner hung high will be the most gratifying moment of the night for Rose, one has to imagine a special message from His Airness isn't far behind. Not many find themselves sharing the stage with the GOAT, but that is exactly what Rose will do from this night on.

Michael Jordan has a message for D-Rose 🐐 pic.twitter.com/l1K2hz7Y4C — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 24, 2026

Nonetheless, Jordan was not the only retired Bull to share some kind words. Jordan's long-time partner and the Bulls' other ultimate winner, Scottie Pippen, sent along his own short video message.

"What's up, Chicago. It's an honor to be a part of this moment," Pippen expressed. "Derrick, congratulations. You represent what it means to be a Chicago Bull. Thank you for believing in this city. Thank you for giving it everything you had. Thank you for inspiring the next generation. Once a Bull, always a Bull. Come on up with me, brother."

As far as Chicago Bulls history goes, there are not two more important players to hear from. The mere fact that each went out of their way to welcome Rose into the rafters goes to show why he is more than worthy of the recognition.

Scottie Pippen has a message for D-Rose 🌹 pic.twitter.com/ZShkiZbLEH — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 24, 2026

Of course, Rose will also join Bob Love and the late Jerry Sloan as only the fifth player in the franchise's history to receive this honor. The ceremony will officially tip off following the conclusion of the Bulls' meeting with the Boston Celtics. While it's unlikely Jordan or Pippen will be in attendance, there will be plenty of familiar faces in the building to celebrate, and fans can expect to catch the festivities live on Chicago Sports Network.